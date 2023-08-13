EASTON — Scott Wilson has taken on the role of principal at Sts. Peter and Paul High School.
While he has not been a principal before, Wilson has spent 16 years in education. Thirteen of those years were spent at a secondary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, where he took on multiple roles including social studies teacher, assistant to the athletic director and head of student activities for middle school activities.
“I was heavily involved in the athletic and extracurricular activities in addition to teaching,” he said.
While becoming principal for a new school could be considered daunting, Wilson said he is excited for the challenge.
“I embrace challenges throughout my career so I think it’s a golden opportunity to grow as a professional,” he said. “I’m willing to grow in a variety of avenues to do what’s best in the interest of our community and our students.”
Wilson said his main goal for the school year is to learn.
“There’s a lot of norms and cultural things that have been institutionalized over time,” he said. “So my first goal has been to just learn as much as I can to get to know the people in this community.”
Wilson, who recently got married, said he and his wife are thrilled to be living on the Eastern Shore.
“It’s such a welcoming place,” he said. “You get the feel that it’s an authentic community, that people care about one another.”
Having been in the principal role since July 5, Wilson said the school’s teachers are “incredibly talented” and the students and families he has met so far have been welcoming.
He said he is eager to meet more students.
“I’m thrilled to be here, not only as a principal and school leader, but also a part of wonderful tight-knit community of Easton and the surrounding counties in Maryland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.