WILMINGTON — Delaware has joined the cast of states offering lottery prizes and other incentives to those who get COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. John Carney announced the launch of DE Wins! — the state’s vaccination incentive program.
The state is offering Delaware lottery prizes, a full college scholarship to a public university and tickets to sporting events and music festivals. Delaware joins Maryland and a number of other states offering lottery prizes and other potential perks for getting a coronavirus vaccine shot.
Delaware residents age 12 and older who are vaccinated from May 25 to June 29 and any Delawareans ages 12 to 17 vaccinated to date will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and other prizes from the state lottery.
Those include tickets to the Firefly Music Festival, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Wilmington Blue Rocks minor league baseball teams. The state is looking for additional businesses and venues to offer vaccination prizes.
The Delaware Lottery will conduct the twice-weekly vaccine lottery drawings on Mondays and Fridays from May 31 through June 30.
There will also be a $302,000 grand prize drawing for those who have received COVID vaccines on June 30.
Vaccine lotteries and other incentives are being implemented by a number of U.S. states and some cities to help bolster vaccination rates and overcome hesitancies and slowing demand for shots.
“Our goal is to reach 70 percent of vaccinated adults in Delaware in the coming weeks, and to continue vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible against COVID-19,” Carney said. “This incentive and public education campaign will help get us there. The science is clear. These vaccines are extremely safe and protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness.”
Approximately 65% of Delawareans have received at least one COVID vaccine shot.
Carney has lifted the state’s mask mandates and other COVID restrictions mirroring actions taken in Maryland and some other states. The lifted mask mandate applies to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated though Carney is still encouraging those who have not received shots to continue to wear face covering.
“If you aren’t vaccinated, you should still wear a mask to protect the immunocompromised and prevent new infections,” Carney said. “Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection against this virus and can feel comfortable getting back to the things they loved to do before this pandemic.”
