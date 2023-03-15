ANNAPOLIS — A new group of pro-life advocates has formed as the Caroline County chapter of Maryland Right to Life.
Their first outing was the March for Life March and Rally Monday, Feb. 27, in Annapolis. Local residents filled the school bus that departed from St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church in Ridgely.
“I thought it was amazing the number of young people who were there,” said Tom Lough of Federalsburg, president of the MDRTL Caroline County Chapter. “It was exciting to see that.”
MDRTL organizers at the rally said a thousand people had registered for the march, which started just as a cold rain started to fall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The procession of marchers continued up Main Street and ended at Lawyers Mall.
“I thought it was a very good turnout considering we now live in a post-Roe world,” said the Rev. Christopher Coffiey, pastor of St. Benedict Church. “It would be great if we saw thousands more people every year, and I would also like to see more of the parishes on the Eastern Shore bring people (to the march).”
Catholic seminarian Joe Lewis of Denton said, “I’m here to support the pro-life movement. Also, I wanted to be exposed to some of these rallies. I’ve never been to one before.”
“We’re here because we have to do it. We’re here because it’s the right thing to do,” said Sue Fleegle of Greensboro. The vice president of the Caroline County chapter attended the march with her husband Steve.
“We don’t think abortion is going to end tomorrow … in the state of Maryland, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t stand up for the rights of the unborn and other (vulnerable people). We’re not going to give up,” Fleegle said.
Speakers at the rally included MDRTL Executive Director Laura Bogley, pro-life activists Gloria Purvis and the Rev. Pat Mahoney, and Jonathan Alexandre, attorney and counsel for the Maryland Family Institute.
Bogley, a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Chester, warned the crowd of “three deadly bills that are part of a package to make Maryland no longer the Free State, but the free abortion state … forcing all of us taxpayers and insurance companies to fully fund elective abortion on demand through birth.”
“Legal abortion is a catastrophic failure that has claimed the lives of nearly 64 million human beings,” Bogley said. “Abortion has failed … to protect women from rape and sex trafficking and failed to resolve any of the underlying socio-economic challenges that women face in raising their families. Abortion also is the greatest crime against human rights, cutting the black population nearly in half.”
“I am here, and I know we are all here, to stand for the babies that need our defense, to speak for the babies that can’t speak for themselves, to free babies from the crime of abortion here in Maryland, to fight for Maryland’s preborn babies,” Alexandre said.
As pro-life African Americans, Alexandre and Purvis compared abortion to slavery.
“Maryland’s greatest son Frederick Douglass and its greatest daughter Harriet Tubman — not only did they free themselves, but they also set a path for others to be freed as well,” Alexandre said. “Just like in slavery, just like in segregation, more often than not it is those that are on the fringes of society, or the less-than-citizen, that bear the brunt of our bad laws. Maryland abortion laws do this every day to Black babies. We march here to stop that.”
“I see something different for this state,” he said. “I see in front of me a free state and a free people — a people who love life. People who love mothers, people who are committed to do the work to free preborn babies from the shackles of abortion.”
“Keep your hands off Maryland’s Black babies,” Alexandre said as cheers and applause from the crowd grew louder. “We invite everyone … to promote true freedom in this state. We were free from the shackles of slavery. We are free from the pains of segregation. And one day we will be free from the crime and the evil of abortion.”
Purvis pushed back against “the mantra that Black women need abortion ... as the means to equality (and) empowerment.”
“I got tired of seeing the lie making Black women into mascots for abortion,” Purvis said. She said the answer to abortion is not to have equal access to abortion like “rich white women.”
“Why don’t you look at the things that they have that we don’t access to: Clean water, access to good schools, access for our husbands to have good jobs, for us to have good jobs, to live in communities that actually have grocery stores,” she said.
“So if you really want to talk about equality, let’s look at things that people need,” Purvis said. “The answer to equality is not to remove the preborn child from the difficult situation, it’s to remove the difficult situation.”
Citing the “unalienable right” to life in the U.S. Constitution, Bogley said, “Apparently Gov. Moore and the Maryland General Assembly never read that constitution. They also never got the memo that life is winning. After 50 years of federal abortion mandates, the power to defend life has finally been returned to the people of Maryland. And we the people say ‘Let the children live.’”
The mission of MDRTL Caroline County is to recognize the fundamental value of every human life and to protect all human life by working to make abortion, infanticide, euthanasia and the destruction of human embryos socially, legally and morally unacceptable, and by promoting positive alternatives to these acts.
For more information about or to join the Caroline County Chapter of Maryland Right to Life, contact Tom Lough at 443-996-3024 or email him at Upcycle1atatime@gmail.com.
