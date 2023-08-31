CAMBRIDGE — After several hours of statements and limited testimony in an injunction hearing between the Shariff Medical Group and three of its now-former employees, court proceedings were abruptly suspended “pending further discussions,” attorneys said jointly.
Monday’s hearing, attended by several dozen residents and patients, stemmed from a widely discussed breach of contract complaint filed Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Dorchester County Circuit Court.
The complaint asked a judge for a temporary restraining order and subsequent injunction to prevent the now-former employees of the Shariff Medical Group from further violating non-competition provisions of their employment agreements.
According to the complaint, three of Dr. Mahmood Shariff’s employees — physician assistant Brandon McMullen, nurse practitioner Peter Lerza and Dr. Mark Malkus, an internal medicine physician — secretly created the Sailwinds Medical Group, a competing medical practice located less than a mile and a half from Shariff’s practice, in 2022.
The three former employees, who were all under employment agreements with non-competition provisions, formed professional corporations for the new Sailwinds Medical Group late last year. McMullen began promoting the medical facility on social media last summer. And in June, the defendants solicited two other Shariff Medical Group employees to leave and join their new practice, the complaint said.
News of the Sailwinds Medical Group reached Shariff in July after McMullen reportedly told Shariff’s son and wife that he was setting up his own practice. Shortly after, Lerza told Shariff and another doctor that he and Malkus “planned” to join McMullen at Sailwinds Medical Group, claimed the three had a “way around” their non-competition agreements and that the three had spoken with several of Shariff’s employees to solicit them for the new medical practice, according to the plaintiff’s complaint.
The complaint states that McMullen threatened to cause trouble for Shariff with regulatory authorities if Shariff enforced its rights under the non-competition provisions, prompting Shariff to take legal action. The defendants’ employment with Shariff’s practice was terminated after the complaint was filed.
Further outcry came after Dorchester County Circuit Judge William H. Jones approved a temporary restraining order forbidding McMullen, Lerza and Malkus from engaging or participating with Sailwinds Medical Group or any entity providing similar medical services within a 40-mile radius of the Shariff Medical Group’s office on Thursday, Aug. 17. The order prevents the defendants from further soliciting employees from Shariff’s practice and contacting his current patients.
The 40-mile radius imposed by the order is more restrictive than the geographic limitations imposed by McMullen and Lerza’s non-competes.
According to court documents, McMullen took to social media the same afternoon, posting that the “entire office was fired abruptly” and that “patients are left hanging.” The posting generated hundreds of comments and shares from concerned patients and residents.
In Monday’s injunction hearing, Arnold Weiner, an attorney for Shariff, called McMullen’s social media postings a “blatant misstatement” that only caused panic.
“(The) emergency that was generated never really occurred,” Weiner said, adding that new nurse practitioners and medical assistants have been hired to fill the gaps.
Within the last week, more than two dozen patients signed affidavits in support of McMullen, Lerza and Malkus being able to continue practicing in the Cambridge area. Some also shared their own personal medical stories, all to highlight the “significant and detrimental impact” on patient care and the patients’ ability to see the provider of their choosing, according to the documents.
Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout and Hurlock Mayor Rev. Charles Cephas filed affidavits speaking to the struggle of residents being able to find medical care in Cambridge and Dorchester County.
In a memo, attorneys for the defendants argued that the non-compete provisions are unenforceable due to Sailwinds’ planned mental health practice and other specialty offerings being dissimilar from Shariff’s practice. Shariff also repeatedly breached the terms of his agreements with the defendants, attorneys alleged.
Ultimately, the case comes down to patient care, said Edmund O’Meally, an attorney for the defendants.
“This is a concern,” he said, speaking on behalf of patients seeking treatment from their primary care providers.
O’Meally called the geographic limitations imposed on McMullen, Lerza and Malkus “inequitable,” adding that few patients would be able to drive outside of the 40-mile radius specified in the temporary restraining order.
Witness testimony was limited during Monday’s hearing. Only Anirban Basu, an expert in health economics and Dorchester County economics, fully testified in support of the plaintiff’s case.
Basu warned of the risk of having two practices serving the same underserved population within Cambridge, pointing out that there may not be enough viability for either practice if the injunction wasn’t granted.
Shariff gave partial testimony in the afternoon before the court recessed for a 10-minute break that turned into an hour. Attorneys entered the courtroom again around 4 p.m., announcing that the proceedings were suspended.
Further proceedings have not been scheduled. No answer was given as to when they will resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.