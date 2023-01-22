EASTON — A proposal to develop a property on the south end of Camac Street into a six-building, 162-unit apartment complex elicited concerns from the community about traffic and accessibility.
The presentation on Aspire Apartments, slated as the main agenda item during Thursday’s Easton Planning Commission meeting, drew a significant crowd. The project was suggested as a discussion topic for introduction and feedback after a Dec. 28 Easton Staff Development Review meeting determined there were too many questions to permit the application to move forward in its current state.
Derick Daly, who co-owns Aspire Outdoors LLC — the company that owns the property on Camac Street — with his wife Dina, proposed the apartment complex as a solution for the lack of housing in the area that will also give back to the community.
Each of the proposed luxury apartment complex’s six buildings will have 27 units, Daly said. A three-bedroom, two bathroom apartment will average around 1,500 square feet. The complex will also provide tenants with a pool and recreation center with a gym and coffee shop.
The apartment complex will utilize about 30 acres of the property, but the parcel is over 50 acres in total. Daly said he plans to add walking trails and a pond to the property.
Aspire Outdoors is leasing the property to Aspire Daly Inc., Daly’s real estate development company, which aims to provide high-end residential services with a self-sustaining and locally focused mandate. Aspire Daly Inc. plans to contribute 25% of profits from the project to Polaris Village Ministries, an organization on Port Street that provides community worship services, a tuition-free private school, a daycare and an early learning center.
Daly, who’s known in the community for founding Building African American Minds (BAAM), is also the trustee president of Polaris Village Ministries.
While profits from the apartment complex will benefit Daly’s other community ventures, the project will also provide housing opportunities for medical staff coming to the area, he said. UM Shore Regional Health’s new hospital is projected to open off of Route 50 in Easton in mid-2028, and the location of the apartments would provide an easy commute down Black Dog Alley to the hospital.
Daly added that the project would give $4 million in impact fees to alleviate stress placed on the town from the development.
Planning commission members raised questions about access to the proposed apartment complex. The property is located southwest of the existing Hunters Mill neighborhood and adjacent to the Estates at Gannon Farm, a recently approved, planned-unit development.
Current plans indicate access to Aspire Apartments through Camac Street, which runs through Hunters Mill. The neighborhood is situated off of two-lane Matthewstown Road. During the Dec. 28 Easton Staff Development Review meeting, providing connectivity to the apartment complex through the adjoining Estates at Gannon Farm was also proposed.
Concerns about roadway width and access for emergency vehicles were also brought up by the planning commission Thursday.
Noting Daly’s earlier comments on the luxury apartment complex’s intention to serve as workforce housing for hospital staff, Jennifer Dindinger, vice chairperson of the planning commission, asked him to elaborate on the distinction between the two.
“I wanted to make sure I say that these apartments are luxury apartments, and that’s basically for my neighbors,” Daly replied. “If I just say this is workforce housing, they’re going to complain that their property taxes are going to go up, but yet their property values are going to go down.”
Acknowledging that prices are hard to pinpoint in the current economy, Daly gave a range for estimated leasing prices for each type of unit: $1,800 for a one-bedroom, 800-square foot apartment; $2,300 for a two-bedroom, 1,200-square foot apartment and $2,800 for a three-bedroom, 1,500-square foot apartment.
Concerns from neighboring residents who spoke out at the meeting centered on increasing traffic, difficult accessibility, and capacity issues in county public schools.
Bob Mueller, who lives on nearby Standish Street, pointed out that the area Daly proposed for trails is a flood zone and trails may wash away with heavy rain. He also raised concerns with additional cars from the 162-unit apartment complex, which would affect residents who purchased homes on quiet, low-traffic Camac Street.
Hunters Mill resident John Franczak brought up several issues with the apartment complex’s design in its proposed location, touching on emergency vehicle access, connectivity and zoning.
Because the proposal was set as a discussion item, the planning commission did not vote. Documents from Easton Staff Development Review indicated that revised plans can be submitted after Daly contacts Talbot County Public Schools about student capacity, provides a traffic impact study and addresses stormwater management concerns. The project must also obtain a special exception request from the town’s board of zoning appeals for use as a multifamily/apartment complex.
