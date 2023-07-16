OXFORD — Oxford residents gathered at the Oxford Community Center Friday evening to ask questions and learn more about a possible charter amendment that will be voted on Tuesday.
The amendment would change how the town fills commission vacancies. If passed, vacancies would be filled via a special election rather than via appointment by commissioners. In the current charter, the appointed commissioner serves for the remainder of the year until replaced or elected in the annual June elections.
Commission President Tom Costigan was the first to speak at the special Commissioners of Oxford meeting Friday.
“The charter is essentially our town’s constitution and any alteration of that document should take place thoughtfully and with great care,” Costigan said. “I think it’s essential to the citizens of Oxford to hear all the facts, reflect on those facts and then make their voices heard on July 18. Whatever the decision may be I will accept it and work to create a process that’s functional and fair.”
After commissioners shared their thoughts, town attorney Lyndsey Ryan talked about the language in the proposed amendment. Ryan said inconsistent language would need to be amended in a resolution if the charter amendment is voted through.
Some aspects of the amendment that Ryan said would need to be specified or adjusted include the length of the term of the elected commissioner, when candidates need to file a certificate of nomination and the timing from a vacancy announcement to when the election would need to be held.
“The charter requires two weeks notice of every registration day and election day,” Ryan said. “The registration day is four weeks prior to an election. So in order to get notice in the paper, you would have to have the advertisement three days from the time the person announces the vacancy. And that’s just something that can’t be done based on drafting the notice and getting it to the paper and running.”
The current language also excludes absentee voting.
Ryan said that the commissioners would be able to amend the inconsistent language via a resolution if the charter is passed. However, it would take a minimum of 30 days before a resolution could be introduced.
Commissioner Susan Delean-Botkin said that while she thinks the concept of filling vacancies via special election is great, she doesn’t think it is right for the commissioners to be the ones to amend the language.
“It’s not going to go back to the people now,” she said.
After the commissioners and Ryan spoke, residents had the opportunity to ask questions.
Lucy Garliauskas asked whether a special election would occur for every vacancy. She said if the vacancy occurs only a few months before the end of that term, it might make more sense for the commissioners to appoint someone to the position.
Costigan said there would need to be “considerations of this sort.”
“I think the scenarios that you bring up certainly make a lot of sense,” he said to Garliauskas.
Resident Russ Gray shared multiple reasons why he thinks the charter amendment should be passed. He mentioned democratic representation, legitimacy and accountability, community engagement, representation of diverse perspectives and transparency and trust.
“This is not saying that any of you are not trustworthy,” Gray said to the commissioners. “The point is the people want to take and need to take responsibility for their actions of electing their officials that are going to represent their interests.”
On April 11, Katrina Greer, who is now a commissioner, submitted a petition to amend the charter. The petition had been signed by by 215 registered town voters, or 20% of Oxford’s qualified voters.
At the May 23 meeting, Ryan provided a draft resolution for the amendment and also read a resolution to schedule a referendum election. The resolution to set a date for the election was passed at the May 23 meeting.
Residents may vote 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Tuesday on the second floor of the Oxford Town Office.
Natalie Jones contributed to this article.
