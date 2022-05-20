CENTREVILLE — During the April 26 meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners approved a proposed commissioner budget for fiscal 2023.
The FY 2023 proposed budget spreads $171.4 million across county entities and projects, a 9.9% increase compared to FY 2022. According to an approved letter from the commissioners, that growth is a result of the “economic uncertainty” wrought by the pandemic, as well as “conservative budgeting practices” in 2022 and “better than expected” revenue increases from tax years 2021 and 2020.
However, according to the letter, this year’s budget includes no tax increases, marking 12 consecutive years of flat rates. Similarly, if approved, the proposed budget would maintain the county’s real property tax rate at $0.8471 per $100 of taxable assessed value.
Prior to assembling their own budget, the commissioners held four work sessions with county department leaders. During the first of those meetings, the commissioners opted to grant the Board of Education its full requested amount of $64.085 million, approximately $1.2 million more than the required amount.
Of those funds, $9.6 million are dedicated to BOE capital projects, including a new central office building and a roof replacement over Queen Anne’s County High School.
The proposed budget also includes $7.4 million for the Southern Kent Island sewer project; $2.8 million for the incoming YMCA in Centreville; and $1.8 million for renovations to the county detention center.
The Sheriff’s Office is slated to receive approximately $10.84 million in FY23, a 15.2% increase.
A digital version of the budget is available to view on the county’s website — under the Budget and Finance Department tab — and paper copies will start being mailed to all QA taxpayers May 3.
Public hearings will be held at the following times and places:
Monday, May 23: Bayside Elementary School in Stevensville at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24: Liberty Building in Centreville at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25: Sudlersville Elementary School at 7 p.m.
Following public hearings, the commissioners will adopt the final FY23 budget on or before June 14.
