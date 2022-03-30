ANNAPOLIS — Despite mostly favorable testimony, legislation attempting to increase the penalty for individuals found guilty of visually surveilling a minor with prurient intent failed to make the offense a felony following a stall in the Senate and amendments in the House of Delegates.
While both Senate Bill 326 and House Bill 185 passed first reading and committee hearings, the Senate bill failed to advance beyond the Judicial Proceedings committee. The House version of the bill passed through the Judiciary committee with several amendments.
Both bills originally sought to increase the penalty for the crime of visual surveillance with prurient intent when the victim is a minor and when the person surveilling is at least four years older than the victim. The original version of the legislation increased the crime to a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.
One amendment to the House bill’s language expanded its reach to also address visual surveillance with prurient intent of all individuals in private places.
The House Judiciary committee also amended the original bill’s language to address incidents with minor victims. The amended text of the bill states that a person who’s at least four years older than a minor victim and conducts prurient visual surveillance of them by using a camera is subject to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a $2,500 fine — an increase in potential jail time from the current law.
The current law states that the offense is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.
The bill was spurred on in the wake of former Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell’s alleged exploitation of minors to produce child pornography.
Caroline County state’s attorney Joseph Riley announced that his office had drafted the bill on Sept. 17, 2021 — just a week after FBI agents attempted to arrest Newell for alleged child sexual exploitation of multiple minor boys at a hunting cabin in Dorchester County. The investigation centered on Newell allegedly secretly recording minor-aged males in various stages of undress in a bathroom and in a shower.
The former circuit court judge was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an apparent suicide shortly after agents entered his home early Sept. 10, 2021.
During his testimony on the Senate bill, Riley gave background on the investigation that prompted his involvement with the legislation. He explained that while Newell’s illicit activity took place in Dorchester County, he was consulted on the case because the victims were Caroline County residents.
He added that when he and former Dorchester County state’s attorney Bill Jones were going through the possibilities of what to charge, they were very concerned that the most they could charge Newell with was visual surveillance with prurient intent — a charge that “in no way captured the harm that these young men went through,” he said during the hearing.
In a statement on his Facebook page, Riley noted that the amended bill was better than the current law.
“Is this an improvement? Yes, but I am concerned for these survivors and their families that they will feel as though somehow we in the judicial system view their pain as somehow ‘less than’ and we do not,” Riley wrote. “I am terrified of what terrible event will have to happen to get stiffer penalties than what we have currently. Nevertheless, we will fight on for the survivors. We will press for changes in sentencing because our survivors deserve it and our cause is just.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
