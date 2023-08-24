Morgan Dailidenas (right) and her husband Mike Dailidenas thank members from Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services, Dorchester County 911, the Cambridge Police Department and the Rescue Fire Company on Aug. 15 for their efforts in responding to a car accident that resulted in a serious head injury for their son Will (center).
CAMBRIDGE — “There’s not words to say thank you,” Morgan Dailidenas said at the Aug. 15 Dorchester County Council meeting to a group of 24 local public safety providers.
On June 22, Dailidenas’ 4-year-old son Will was in a car accident around Route 50 and Maryland Avenue that caused a serious head injury. Because of inclement weather, aviation was out of service and Will had to be transported to Tidal Health in Salisbury via ambulance.
“Initially the child’s outlook was unfavorable,” Council President Lenny Pfeffer said at the Tuesday meeting. “However, after several surgeries, the child has been released from the hospital and is undertaking therapy.”
The Dorchester County Council commended the 24 service members for their efforts in the situation.
“Your steadfast dedication to preserve the life of another is an example of your commitment to serving the public with courage and compassion,” Pfeffer said.
He said that if it wasn’t for the “rapid response, quick thinking and support” from Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services, Dorchester County 911, the Cambridge Police Department and the Rescue Fire Company, the results of the crash could have been much worse.
Some members from the Rescue Fire Company were unable to make it to the meeting for the commendation, Pfeffer said.
After the commendation was read, Will and his parents came up to thank the personnel from each agency.
“It was quite a morning, and the quick response is why he’s here,” Will’s father Mike Dailidenas said. “I know they did the work at Tidal Health, but we needed to get there first. It all starts somewhere, and it started with you guys. Thank you.”
