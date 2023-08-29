OWINGS MILLS — Maryland Public Television will again celebrate historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in September during its fourth annual HBCU Week, a slate of programs sharing informative and inspirational stories about HBCUs and the people who attend, graduate, administrate, and advocate for these important institutions of higher learning.
A preview is available at mpt.org/hbcu.
During the week of Sept. 4-10, Maryland Public Television will present more than 27 hours of content exploring the past, present and future of HBCUs in the statewide public TV network’s viewing area and throughout the United States.
HBCU Week offers stories of sacrifice, courage, innovation, and hope found in the archives of these vital American institutions. Highlights of this year’s installment include special one-hour episodes of “Direct Connection” and “State Circle,” premieres of original productions “Sneak Peek: Inside the CIAA and Sounds of the Game,” and several programs produced by HBCU alumni from across the country.
Beyond broadcast, Maryland Public Television will host two virtual events as part of its fourth annual HBCU Week. Beginning at noon on Friday, Sept. 1, “HBCU Week Virtual Career Opportunity Forum” will provide an opportunity for students to learn about career opportunities in banking from leaders of Fulton Bank and in broadcasting and media from representatives of the National Association of Broadcasters. Interested students can register for the event by visiting streamyard.com/watch/VGsE5beYDpbU.
At noon on Monday, Sept. 4, Maryland Public Television’s Welcome to HBCU Week virtual screening event will offer an advance screening of the one-hour Direct Connection special premiering on-air that evening at 7 p.m. From the campus of Morgan State University, Direct Connection Special: Welcome to HBCU Week features student hosts from area HBCUs who share the purpose of HBCU Week and provide a sneak peek at the programming lineup. The screening will stream on MPT’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
“This year, we’re expanding our programming to focus more on students and initiatives that support academic success,” says Travis E. Mitchell, MPT senior vice president and chief content officer and a graduate of Morgan State University. “Our behind the scenes look at the CIAA Tournament, for example, focuses on the entire week of events surrounding the nation’s oldest post-season basketball tournament for HBCUs designed to support and celebrate student achievement.”
Viewers can find more information about HBCU Week offerings and view trailers for upcoming programs at mpt.org/hbcu. Throughout the week, audiences are encouraged to contribute to the conversation on social media using the hashtag #HBCUWeekMD.
MPT also announced in August the expansion of its long-standing HBCU Week from an endeavor reaching its footprint in the mid-Atlantic region to a project that reaches nearly all TV households across the country. Rolling out in September, the expansion includes national broadcasts of three HBCU-themed programs on WORLD channel and the production by MPT and three partner public TV networks of short films that will be released on a new HBCU Week YouTube channel, the PBS App, and PBS digital platforms. The four new films will also be presented as a single episode of the WORLD series Local, USA and scheduled for national broadcast in February 2024 as part of public media’s Black History Month pipeline. Read MPT’s August 16 news release for more information about its national HBCU Week expansion.
HBCU Week is part of the statewide public TV network’s Standing Against Racism: Fostering Unity Through Dialogue initiative. MPT began this long-term initiative in 2020 to stimulate thoughtful discussion and increase understanding of race-related issues in communities across Maryland. More information and resources are available at mpt.org/racism.
In Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965, Congress defined an HBCU as a school of higher learning that was accredited and established before 1964 and whose principal mission is the education of African Americans. Today, more than 100 HBCUs educate hundreds of thousands of enrolled students. The six HBCUs in MPT’s viewing area are Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Howard University, Morgan State University, University of the District of Columbia, and University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
HBCU Week on MPT is sponsored by Fulton Bank, Morgan State University, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) 2024 Basketball Tournament, STEM City USA, HBCU GO, the NAB Leadership Foundation, and the Maryland Stadium Authority.
