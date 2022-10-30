RIDGELY — Around 60 book-reading enthusiasts came to North Caroline High on Oct. 26 to see not one, but two New Yorker writers talk about one of their new books. Kathryn Shulz, a Pulitzer Prize winner, just finished a memoir called “Lost & Found.”
Her wife, Casey Cep, interviewed her onstage to the audiences’ delight. There were books for sale and autographs signed during this Caroline County Public Library event.
These highly accomplished and educated individuals both went to public schools. They said they are lovers of both public schools and public libraries.
Shulz went to Brown and Cep went to Harvard and is a Rhodes Scholar. She wrote the New York Times bestselling book “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee.”
“We are honored to be doing this event and hope you will support your local library and the staff that make it such a wonderful place to live and learn as readers. It is such an institution in the community,” said Cep.
It was a wide ranging conversation that ranged from Shulz’s paternal grandmother’s time in Aushcwitz to choosing gratitude over resentment. There was even talk of being a local Eastern Shore native, which Cep is.
Shulz is from Shaker Heights, Ohio.
“One thing that was really natural for me moving to the Eastern Shore was rooting for the Orioles, because I grew up in Cleveland rooting for underdogs. When I was growing up in Cleveland, every professional sports team in town was the bottom of the bottom of rankings,” said Shulz.
Much of this conversation is contained in the book, which is in three sections. Roughly they cover the loss of Shulz’s father, the finding of love and the nebulous “and” which stands for the connections between Lost & Found.
Shulz is an atheist who writes poetically about human suffering and the hope of new love. She also delves into grieving her recently deceased father, who made every room he entered a better place.
“My father, who had a very nomadic life, instilled in me a sense that the world is very wide and very interesting,” said Shulz.
He spoke six languages.
Against the odds, Isaac Shulz, became a boundless patriot of America. He loved baseball and he saw a 13-year-old Aretha Franklin perform at a Detroit church. He became a lawyer.
“My father always got on the bus. Whenever an opportunity presented to him, he took it. Even when he no idea what he was getting into,” said Shulz.
Shulz studied history and knows about suffering and depravation in the world.
“He wasn’t glib about pain, but he did always take the side of joy and take the side of gratitude. I believe my father felt spared. I darn well better make use of my life and be grateful for every moment of my life. How does someone choose, or naturally orient, towards gratitude instead of resentment? This book is about losing things and finding things. It is a story about grief and a story about love, but I do think that at its deepest heart it is a story about gratitude,” said Shulz.
The “found” part of her memoir is a love story about Cep. Shulz lost her father and fell in love in the same year.
“You go out to brunch with friends of yours. ‘How did you meet?’ People love to tell that story. People love to hear that story. And it was a real pleasure to put it down on the page. Our grief and our love are profoundly connected,” said Shulz.
Shulz discreetly writes about many local Caroline County places in her book like the Denton Walmart, Adkins Arboretum and the Ridgely Post Office.
Cep points out that, unlike most grief memoirs like C.S. Lewis’ “A Grief Observed,” Shulz is not a woman of faith.
“And you sought in the book, partly, to offer a secular answer to these deep, profound moral questions,” said Cep.
Shulz gamely hit the ball back.
“The one thing I really do believe in is the deep and endless mysteriousness of the human self and of the cosmos. From my earliest days, I have not felt presence of one divine entity organizing and tending to the universe let alone my particular life and existence,” she said. “C.S. Lewis’ wife died. The whole book is about really his private wrestling with God and with this problem of suffering. Why would any omnipotent and benevolent creator force us to go through this kind of pain? The whole thing is nothing really solves the problem of loving someone who dies.”
The book isn’t just somber. It is funny and winsome if exacting in its prose and capacious sense of history.
But the 2016 New Yorker magazine article for which she won her Pulitzer, is about a fault line in the ocean off the Pacific Northwest that is more dangerous than the San Andreas Fault.
“I am probably best known for writing a piece about a tremendous earthquake and tsunami risk due to a fault line off the coast of the northwest part of this country. That piece is not sad, but I have been told that it is quite scary,” said Shulz.
As the two came to the conclusion of their onstage interview, they started joyfully talking over each other and the crowd was laughing in appreciation.
In “Lost & Found,” Shulz writes about a meteor that her father-in-law found. The infinitesimal chance of a comet making it to Caroline County, his backyard and to sit in his house for decades astounds Shulz. He found it.
Both women engaged the crowd for a few questions and stayed for a book signing in the hallway.
