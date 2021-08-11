GREENSBORO — It is kind of hard to hide a massive purple bus. But those seeking help with their substance abuse issues have every desire to find it hiding behind a church. Some even come by bike. These are people who have had enough and are desperately ready for help. This bus saves lives and it travels all over Caroline County to make sure that everyone has access to the same medical help.
The Mobile Treatment Unit is run through a partnership of the University of Maryland and Caroline County Behavioral Health.
There are three people on board who offer a friendly ear, do drug tests, give counseling services and connect the patient with a doctor. The drug tests are done so a doctor knows what is or isn’t in the patient’s system. The bus has a room in the back where a full tele-health suite is set up. The patients talk directly to a doctor from the University of Maryland system. The doctor has the information from the urinalysis and can recommend treatment. The bus even has a hot spot for internet service so no rural district is out of touch.
“The MTU is a wonderful and unique program that allows individuals who reside in the rural areas of Caroline County to access services they may not be able to otherwise,” said Brigette Kealy, Behavioral Health Coordinator Manager for Mid Shore Behavioral Health.
One customer who was very gaunt and had a sad worn out look in her eye, said she tried the bus about a year ago, but she did not give it enough effort. Now was back ready for a new start. They will take her with open arms. The bus is always welcoming whether or not you have drugs in your system. It is very much a one person at a time operation.
“It depends if they are ready to get clean or if they’re not ready to get clean. Missed appointments really tells us. We do provide transportation if they need it. So say they are in Henderson and the closest MTU (Mobile Treatment Unit) is in Greensboro, then we will provide them transportation,” said Carla Penny, the Mobile Treatment Unit Coordinator.
“This is a calling. It’s not a job. We are here to help these folks that have no place else to turn. They could be dead in a matter of just picking up that last buy. We don’t want our community to be filled with the horror of having to watch their loved ones take their last breath,” said Penny.
People who are addicted to opiates can pay as much as thirty dollars per high. It lasts two or three hours and then they have to find the next one.
“I have watched some people come in on their worst day. They look terrible. And a year later they have got their car and they have got a house. They’re working and they have their children. And they are living a productive and healthy life. They come to us without judgement. This is the safest place they are going to be all day,” she said.
“I am their line between them and the doctor. If they are getting ready to be sick, or having trouble with their insurance, or they need a preauthorization, I am the one who is going to get help them. Usually the doctors, who write the prescriptions, pick up within the first couple of rings for me,” said Penny.
She said she loves giving back to the community and that it would be hard to find another job like this where she is able to make the same impact.
“The patients can sit in this room and visit with the doctor who is on the screen doing tele-health from University of Maryland,” said Penny.
Kristina Pullen, an ADT (alcohol and drug trainee) assists with counseling clients who experience substance use and abuse. When patients are new to the bus, they get one on one time with her. Roger McKnight, the Mobile Treatment Administrator, drives the bus and is the street wise man who can relate to each person’s story. He helped start the program after years of service in both the addiction field but also working in the prison system. He has seen a lot.
“We didn’t want to just respond to overdoses. We didn’t want to be a reactionary operation. We wanted to be proactive. We looked for hotspots at the beginning. Federalsburg was the kicker. They were having the most overdoses. Then we came down to Denton, Greensboro and then Ridgely. You would be surprised some of the people we have coming up in here. They have high level jobs. They don’t want to be seen in the middle of the Walmart parking lot,” said McKnight.
He has done a lot of community out reach to the faith population. Could he use your church hall? Could he park the bus behind your church? And he and the bus have been overwhelmingly supported. In fact he has keys to most of the churches.
“When they come for the first time, they get chit chatting with Roger like he is an old friend. Then they come on board and they know they have to give a urinalysis. They know I want to see what is in their system. They know I want to see Suboxone in their system. We do not carry Suboxone on the truck. We do not carry any money or medications on the truck. We don’t even give them a prescription, the doctor sends it electronically to the pharmacy,” said Penny.
Suboxone is an alternative to opiates that stops the craving. It is a gel that melts under the tongue.
There is a new deadly drug showing up in Caroline County called a scramble cap. They have detected lots of different substances in it. Drugs like cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy and fentanyl. Most of the bus’ patients either sniff it or shoot it. They say there is very little heroin on the street. It is mostly the synthetic heroin — fentanyl.
“One grain of salt size fentanyl, you can overdose on it if you haven’t had anything in your system for a while,” Penny cautioned.
McKnight said the most dangerous time is when someone gets locked up for 30 days and then comes back out on to the street. Their tolerance is low. They go back to the old dose of opioid and their system can’t handle it so they die.
On an community level, the way the bus really works is peer to peer.
“One guy sees another doing real well and he says, ‘I’ll go where you go.’ It is 100% peer driven,” McKnight said.
He says that he gets to know his clients personally over the year. He will even get calls from their mothers. The hardest call is when a mother calls to say, “He is gone. We lost him last night.”
McKnight can connect with anybody and he does. For example there was a patient who came in with white supremacy prison tattoos and McKnight, who is Black, was unfazed and friendly. He didn’t miss a beat. He just wanted to help this guy get a day clean. From sharing homemade tattooing gear in prison the client had contracted hepatitis. Penny told the doctor about finding this out and he broke the news to the client.
“This bus is a home away from home. They are going to have the respect that they deserve. I believe in this program. I have seen a lot of good come out of it,” Penny said.
The bus has received national attention for what they have managed to do in Caroline County. There is talk of another grant making another bus available in other counties in Maryland.
“We are going to take on Talbot, Tilghman Island has a big problem down there. We are going to hit Kent County and Rock Hall. They have problems. Fentanyl is the biggest killer in Caroline County,” McKnight said.
If you need the Mobile Treatment Unit’s services you can call 410-479-1882.
