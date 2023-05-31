EASTON — The Saints Peter and Paul High School Class of 2023 graduates received accolades and encouragement to be their best Thursday at their commencement in Easton.
The keynote speech to students was delivered by Rev. William Koenig, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington.
Koenig related to the students a story of Jesus and Peter found in the gospel of Luke.
He said at the beginning of his ministry, Jesus was on a fishing boat with his disciples, and after a night of not catching any fish, Jesus told Peter to “put out into the deep.”
Peter, a fisherman by trade, was dubious of the carpenter’s advice, but followed his instruction and cast his net into the deep, and was rewarded by immediately hauling in a large catch.
Koenig said he was conscious of that advice when he considered the graduates and their futures. He said the instruction to put out into the deep was not a literal instruction to go fishing in the Chesapeake, but rather to take what they had been given and what they had learned, and “Live it, live it even more deeply as you go forth, whether it’s to schools, or whether it’s in other avenues.”
“Put out into the deep, and in doing so, as Simon Peter experienced, his expectation was met, and what he found was far greater than any expectation that he had,” the bishop said.
“Whether we flew, walked or crawled through these last four years, we are wearing the same cap and gown and celebrating the same achievements ,” senior class president Hattie Messick said to her classmates.
Messick said she wanted to look to the future.
“In life we are given no guarantees, and we are not in control of anything, so in your journey say ‘yes,’” she said. “Say yes to learning new things, say yes to taking the hard road, say yes to helping others, and say yes to following God. And if you’re really lucky, maybe somebody will say yes back,” she said.
The students were awarded their diplomas and each took their turn signing their name in the schools Book of Alumni.
Then, the graduates were in turn given department awards for individual excellence in a variety of academic, athletic and extracurricular areas.
Longtime Principal James Nemeth, who is retiring after this school year, was recognized for his 23 years of leadership at the school by Father James Nash of the Saints Peter and Paul Parish.
Nash said that during his tenure Nemeth enable students and staff to live up to the charge of the patron of the diocese, Saint Frances de Sales: “Be who you are, and be that well.”
“That’s what he has tried to teach you,” Nash said.
Nash said he admired Nemeth the most for his faith. He said Nemeth tried and succeeded in his mission to “share his faith, in mind, body and especially spirit in his life.”
The 33 students of the SSPP Class of 2023 received 167 acceptances to 81 colleges and universities in 21 states and countries.
Three members of the class will complete at the collegiate level in athletics, and one is entering military service.
The students in aggregate received four year commitments of scholarships and grants of more than $5,484,618, an average of $166,201 per graduate.
