CENTREVILLE — On the heels of what has been an extraordinary time for educators, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools said it is more important than ever to recognize teachers and support staff. In preparation for the school’s 18th Awards Gala, to be held later this month at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, there were 140 nominations received — the highest number ever, communications specialist Lanette Power-Waters said.
Five finalists were selected for QACPS’ Teacher of the Year. Those finalists include:
• Megan Borga, a fifth grade teacher at Kennard, who is in her eighth year of teaching. Borga was born and raised in Queen Anne’s County and graduated from QACPS. Borga said for as long as she can remember, she has always wanted to be a teacher. She loves being able to work with children and see the growth they make in a short period of time. Her students inspire her daily! “They have overcome so much in the past couple of years with the pandemic, yet they approach everyday with smiles on their faces, ready to learn.”
• Thomas Hayman, who has taught for QACPS for 15 years. Currently he is a seventh grade history teacher at Centreville Middle. With a true passion for history, Hayman said he decided to become a teacher to ignite a passion in history in future generations. He is also active in CMS as the National History Day Advisor, National Junior Honor Society Chair, the School Climate Team Chair, the History Department Chair, 7th grade team leader, and is also the coordinator of the Upper Shore Regional History Day. By the end of his career, Hayman said he would like to know that he has made a difference in students achieving their hopes and dreams, parents and community members feeling welcome and a part of the schools, and teachers feeling appreciated and valued.
• Cassie Hosler, who is in her 14th year as an art teacher with QACPS. She currently teaches at both Church Hill and Sudlersville elementary schools. Hosler said she chose to be a teacher because she wanted to teach children the ability to communicate through the unspoken language of art.
• Marcie Mamas, business and career and technical education teacher, who is in her 23rd year at Kent Island High School. Her philosophy of education is to educate and excite students about the theories, foundation and functions of business while helping each student understand and become a contributing member of our socio-economic system. Mamas said she wants students to have an understanding of business principles, how they are used in various fields, as well as in everyday life to help them be prepared for further study and practical application in their own lives.
• Kim Mogenson, band director at Kent Island High, who is in her seventh year of teaching. Mogenson said she always knew she was going to be a teacher. The learning environment is inspiring and she wants her students to be passionate about learning as well, she said, and she continues to be inspired by her student’s accomplishments and seeing them grow their passion for music. It is her hope that her students will use the skills learned in the band room in their daily lives.
The Teacher of the Year will be announced at the gala on March 31, along with other awards for Employees of the Year.
