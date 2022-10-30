WYE MILLS — Leaders of the Queen Anne’s County trades industry took the stage at Chesapeake College Oct. 21 in partnership with Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism to discuss the future of local industry.
County Commissioner Jack Wilson was the first to say this issue starts at the local level with the lack of awareness kids have about the opportunities available within the industry and the stigma that has stuck with the trade industry since the 1980s.
A steamfitter for 39 years, Wilson has advocated to expand Career Technology Education programs within the county since he took office in 2014.
It wasn’t until 2019, that Wilson, along with Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli, Chamber of Commerce President Linda Friday, KRM Development President Jesse Parks, and Susan O’Neil with the Upper Shore Regional Council were able to come together to create Project Bright Future — a regional initiative aimed at local youth who are seeking an alternative to the traditional “path to college” by pursuing a trade, working in the hospitality industry or developing skills in manufacturing, construction and the trades — to form a panel that would open dialogue between experienced leaders within the industry and parents and teachers in the CTE program.
Wilson’s speech was a follow up to the tours that Chesapeake College offered to business leaders and educators, allowing the groups to take a look at their existing programs and get a feel for what types of skills students learning before entering their respective fields.
Wilson expressed concern over the past state of CTE trade programs at Chesapeake. “To say I was disappointed would be an understatement,” he said.
Wilson said as of right now, the programs that are being offered at Chesapeake College are a lot better than in years past; however, he wants to continue to improve what they currently have.
During one one of the tours, employers and educators had an opportunity to visit the agriculture setup that is adjacent from the building that houses the maritime engineering and welding program. The land encompasses a greenhouse, cornfield, tractor and small plot of land.
The college recently acquired a barn through the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement-Community Education Program Grant that will house two large storage refrigerators that will chill and keep products grown and processed by the students. The land will also be home to livestock and a small vineyard for students to learn product sale and animal care.
“We’re trying to be really responsive to our local employers as they look for recruits,” said Marcie Malloy, the school’s director of public information. “We see our role as helping to prepare to work for our local businesses, and we’re really excited to work with our local school system and local businesses to give them the skills and preparation they need for the next step — whatever that looks like for them.”
With the help of Maryland Delegate Jeff Ghrist, Wilson said, they were able to secure state legislation that would allow the county to move forward with building a regional tech center on the campus of Chesapeake College — legislation that had been backlogged since 2019, and wasn’t passed until 2020.
As of right now, Wilson said plans to move forward with securing funding for the project are about a year out as the commissioners are working with surrounding Mid-Shore counties Kent, Caroline and Dorchester to estimate the cost of the facility’s design to determine if they need to process funding requests with the state or if the funding can be provided by the participating counties with minimal intervention from state monies.
However, getting students the education and experience they need is only one piece of the puzzle.
Hazen Arnold, president of Hydrasearch, a Stevensville maritime manufacturing components and hardware company, said employee retention, engagement and satisfaction is the rest of the battle in finding and maintaining talent for the industry.
As of 2022, the skilled trades industry is facing a consistent high rate of unemployment nationwide, specifically in the durable goods manufacturing industry with the unemployment rate rising from 4.5% in 2020 to 5.4% in 2022, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“These unemployment rates have caused supply chain issues that take 11-12 months to fill, causing a lot of the housing issues that are arising today and “it’s only going to get worse if we don’t get our manufacturing facilities up to capacity,” Wilson said.
Older employees who are nearing retirement currently outnumber the younger workers who are entering the industry, according to Arnold.
This, along with the rising cost of living, is forcing workers to work where wages can accommodate them.
Arnold told the audience his firm’s oldest machinist is about 60; though he doesn’t need to work, he still does because he likes to do it; they beg him every few months to not retire even though he will eventually. In contrast, Arnold recently hired a 22-23-year-old who still lives at home and is looking to buy a house; however, because the cost of living is rising, that doesn’t seem possible without moving to Baltimore.
On average, the commute for Arnold’s employees is 45 minutes, and as a result is one of Arnold’s main goals is to keep local talent local because “there is a lot of talent here and we hate to see it leave.”
However, in order to have a solid foundation for the future, labor quality and inflation need to improve.
For right now, both Hazen and Wilson view this issue as a “three-legged stool” comprised of the schools, the college and businesses.
Wilson said businesses have the responsibility of communicating to the college and the school system what they are looking for in recruits and what they need in terms of the future generation of skilled trade workers. The school system has the job of exposing kids to the trades, providing a balance of exposure, as Wilson put it, and encouraging kids to explore programs beyond the college path if that interests them.
