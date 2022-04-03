CENTREVILLE — Amid rising costs and record inflation, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners recently voted not to increase sewer and water rates for fiscal 2023.
“Coming out of COVID and with this massive inflation, we’re just trying to give what relief we can,” said Commissioner Jim Moran, who suggested keeping rate levels where they are during the March 22 meeting. “Not raising the rates is the right thing to do when, in all honesty, we don’t need the rate increase at this present time.”
In 2011, the QA Sanitary Commission capped the annual rate escalator at 6.5% for sewer fees and 5.5% for water fees with the caveat that the commissioners reserve the right to mandate a smaller percentage. Each year the commissioners evaluate the rates and decide.
Commissioner Phil Dumenil, the only commissioner whose house is hooked to public sewer, said the board historically maintains a 2.5% annual increase — an adjustment he said he believes covers rising costs without over burdening taxpayers.
Before the commissioners chose to abandon the escalator fee, which would have gone into effect July 1, Public Works Director Alan Quimby had suggested the county implement a 2.5% rate increase. Had that change been implemented, it would not have applied to residents in the Southern Kent Island subdistrict whose homes are in the process of being connected to public sewer.
As the board began discussing sewer rates, County Administrator Todd Mohn said the SKI project is in the middle of the third of four phases. By the time the project is completed, more than 1,500 additional single family homes will be incorporated into the Kent Narrows/Stevensville/Grasonville wastewater treatment plant.
The transition of SKI communities to public sewer brings a capacity issue to the plant. Combined with projects that have already obtained sewer allocation, the SKI project will force KNSG to surpass its allotted daily flow of 3 million gallons.
Last fall, lawmakers discussed different solutions, including expanding the plant, rerating the plant, and acquiring additional nutrient credits, a sort of score quantifying a county’s ability to reduce pollutants going into the Chesapeake Bay.
Commissioner Steve Wilson, who voted to halt this year’s rate increase while also noting the value of the escalator fee, said that when rates are increased, the new money is dedicated to operations and not capital projects, like expanding the KNSG plant.
“The rate was left unchanged as the county commissioners evaluated future infrastructure needs and the amount of cash reserves in the sanitary account,” Wilson said.
That same meeting, the commissioners also chose to waive a service fee attached to processing semiannual property tax payments.
