CENTREVILLE — A county computer system containing several vital applications will be transferred to a cloud-based data management system as early as next April, adding an extra layer of security to important financial and tax-related information.
During its Dec. 15 meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Commissioners awarded a five year, $1.5 million contract to Tyler Technologies to move the county’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to a Software as a Service (SaaS) environment – a vendor-controlled software delivery model in which the cloud provider handles administrative functions, like automatic updates.
The ERP system includes the county’s finance, tax, utility billing, planning and permitting, and HR applications. With the transfer, the Texas-based tech company will assume an overarching management role, allowing the county’s Information Technology (IT) Department to focus more on maintaining the user experience.
“There are so many things in this world that are moving to the cloud,” said Queen Anne’s IT Director Brian Riley. “This is what [Tyler Technologies] focuses on. Government data operations is their expertise, reliability, redundancy. They are the experts in that realm.”
The approved contract spreads. Queen Anne’s will pay Tyler Technologies an initial $316,945 for the first year of service, with four annual renewals of $298,043. In total, the technology company will receive $1,509,117 across five years.
Funding for the first year’s total will be available through a combination of projects, including the county’s ERP budget ($175,000), its re-engineering technology project ($75,000), as well as its IT infrastructure budget ($66,945).
IT Manager Megan DelGaudio said the county expects the transfer to be completed between late April and early May, though the process may get delayed to prevent interfering with tax sales.
Beyond the software conveniences Tyler Technology will provide, the county’s decision to transfer these on-site operations to the cloud will also better protect the ERP system’s sensitive data.
“Cybersecurity is the biggest threat most county governments and state and federal governments face right now,” Commissioner Jack Wilson said Dec. 15. “Ransomware has become quite the lucrative business and this will help protect Queen Anne’s against those attacks.
The commissioners’ approval came nine days after a cyber attack shut down Maryland Health Department servers. The hacking incident came days after the first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Maryland.
The state has found “no evidence of any data being compromised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.