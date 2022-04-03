CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services has been authorized to purchase four mobile surveillance trailers for public safety use and, in some cases, crime deterrence.
Acknowledging his department’s long-drawn efforts to recruit and retain employees, DES Director Scott Haas said the trailers will provide officials with adequate visual information while also maximizing staff availability.
“It gives us an ability not to post people all over the place to observe what’s going on,” Haas said in an interview.
During their March 22 meeting, the QA Commissioners authorized DES to purchase four surveillance trailers from Industrial Video & Control Co., a network video manufacturer based in Boston, for $105,500. It was the lowest of nine bids.
The trailers — which Haas said would be used at large gatherings across large areas, such as the annual Bay Bridge Run — are powered by a solar panel attached to the base. With a wireless setup, footage will be streamed directly to emergency officials.
Because all DES command vehicles have the capability of transporting and dropping off the trailers, Haas said the department “can put them almost anywhere.”
Addressing the commissioners, Haas said the trailers will serve a variety of purposes. He mentioned creating video feeds around construction areas that require regular monitoring, like the recent renovations to the historic Queen Anne’s County courthouse, and in parks where vandalism regularly occurs.
Haas also said the trailers will be placed in high traffic areas. With information on road accessibility, DES officials will be able to adapt travel routes for first responders.
DES expects to receive the trailers sometime this summer, though supply issues may stall their delivery.
As the QA Commissioners considered the department’s proposal, they joked of “Big Brother,” the overbearing government in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.”
