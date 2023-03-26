CENTREVILLE — Staff members of Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services presented information to the commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday, March 14, in Centreville.
County Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola and Emergency Services Director Scott Haas were joined in making the presentation by Assistant Chief of Communications Phil English and Assistant Chief of EMS Zack Yerkie.
Yerkie told commissioners county EMS and volunteer emergency services had 8,374 total alerts, 3,817 total transports and 67 flyouts in 2022.
After sharing the percentages of patient transports to local facilities, Yerkie said county EMS has seen recent success working with those local facilities to create a policy for hospital turnover standards that gets emergency crews back into service more rapidly after bringing a patient in while ensure patients are safe and properly cared for.
“We have seen significant decreases in our hospital wait time at Shore,” Yerkie said, and he explained that the policy has served as somewhat of a model for other locations in the state, including for Queen Anne’s EMS personnel taking patients to Anne Arundel Medical Center.
The division is currently short 15 employees, the equivalent of two transport units. Yerkie said four personnel were recently cleared to independently function, nine currently in field training and two more in the process with Human Resources.
A common trend is staff members beginning their career on the Eastern Shore before leaving and joining paid fire services elsewhere in Maryland. Other losses have come from medical field practitioners that got burned out going through COVID, Yerkie said.
Haas said the staffing problem was exacerbated by an acute shortage in the training pipeline, as many of the students in the Chesapeake College program are currently paid providers for other agencies who are furthering their career with more training.
“There’s not new blood coming in to the system, so there’s a huge shortage of certified providers,” Haas said.
The high turnover has detrimental effects due to the time and expense of getting new hires up to speed, a factor further complicated by the COVID pandemic collapsing clinical training opportunities for would be providers seeking necessary field experience.
With no end of the cycle in sight, Yerkie said the process of providing adequate training for new hires will be six months.
Commissioner Patrick McLaughlin shared the story of being one of the first on the scene of a motor vehicle accident in August 2022 on Route 50.
McLaughlin said he helped extricate a victim with no pulse from a truck, and he watched as Queen Anne’s County EMS staff and volunteers surrounded the man on the ground beginning CPR.
The responders immediately used an AED and, shortly thereafter, began using a cardiac assist device on the victim, McLaughlin said.
“Your staff ... and the volunteers, were beyond professional, just calm, cool and collected, in the mode of ‘We’re going to save this guy,’” McLaughlin said.
The EMS personnel loaded the victim into the ambulance while the man still had no pulse, and McLaughlin said he was really bothered by the experience for days until he later learned that man not only lived but recovered enough to later walk out of the hospital on his own.
Yerkie said he was on the call, and he said that protocols including high quality CPR and high quality oxygenation under his department’s new cardiac arrest algorithm were used to resuscitate the man.
Haas and Yerkie directly credited commission investment in the live-saving equipment and dispatching technologies with giving the responders the ability to save the victim.
“All of these technologies, all of these tools coming together, and the people behind them, that make us a very successful team, and an excellent EMS system within the state of Maryland,” Yerkie said.
English told commissioners that in 2022, the 911 center received 61,002 incoming phone calls, including 21,105 emergency 911 calls.
Queen Anne’s was the first county in the state to switch to the new Next Gen 911 system, in August 2022, with the regional switchover expected by June 2023.
English said his department is also working to fill vacancies, with two dispatchers in the HR process and three dispatchers in training.
Haas said the staffing shortages were a “global problem,” and that while the county is working to fill the vacancies, the shortages and difficulties caused by the training of new staff means a decrease in efficiency.
Haas said this year’s budget requests includes funding for support staff to come aboard and free up other staff to work out in the field.
