QUEEN ANNE — The Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company held its annual awards banquet at the firehouse Saturday night, Feb. 11. A who’s who of county and state politicians came to show their appreciation to the firefighters in their dress blues as the DJ played AC/DC. Pins, plaques and custom embroidered sweatshirts were given out in appreciation for jobs well done along with commemorations from elected officials for years of service.
Queen Anne-Hillsboro President Phil Starkey said although they call it an awards banquet, it’s really an appreciation banquet for their spouses and families who willingly share the volunteer firefighters with the community.
“The best part is the fellowship and the meal recognizing what everyone has done,” he said.
Starkey noted this was his 38th year as a firefighter. He acted as emcee as the men and women were called up for their years of service awards.
“Two of the people being celebrated are my parents. They are getting 20 years and becoming life members. It will be a privilege for me to recognize them and give them life membership badges,” Starkey said prior to the program. He explained the fire department has a point system they use to determine who is a member is an active member and not just a name on a roster.
Receiving their Life Membership cards this year were Dennis and “Corky” Starkey, Stephanie McNeal and Eric and Stacy Voorhees.
Starkey also is mayor of Queen Anne. Putting on his mayor hat, he said, “I want to say thank you to all the neighboring fire departments. We had a big building fire,” referring to the two-alarm blaze that destroyed a 60 x 100-foot commercial building in a lumber lumber yard on Park Avenue in December. It took about 80 firefighters four hours to control the fire with a tanker task force.
“It could have been a major catastrophe. But it was quick response and containment by our neighboring companies, and it went well,” Starkey said.
QA-Hillsboro Vice President Brenda Twigg said the banquet was about everyone having a good time and enjoying the food.
“The biggest highlight is the party afterward,” she said. “People are excited to get awards. They don’t know they are getting awards, so it is all rewarding. This department had been established for 75 years in 2020, but I don’t know how many banquets we have had. This is to show our appreciation for our members, who have busted their a — for 365 days throughout the year, going on calls, doing fundraisers.”
She said 75 of their members were in attendance and that about 60% of the membership is active. All 17 tables (with eight chairs each) were filled.
Fire Chief Kenny Hope said, “I am ready to give out some awards and cut loose with my crews. This fire company is strategically located where three counties intersect. It is rewarding because we help out three different counties. Call us, we will come help you. Tonight is awards, it’s fun, and it’s a good time.”
Hope said the department ran a total of 345 fire and EMS calls in 2022 and completed more than 1,500 hours of training. Starkey added the members put in 1,600 fundraising hours and 1,300 to 1,400 work detail hours.
He presented the Line Officer of the Year award to Eric Voorhees, deputy chief.
Firefighter of the Year went to David Chaires, who was also the top responder.
The Chief’s Award went to a new young member Sean Priest, who completed both firefighter and EMT training this past year. Priest was unable to attend the banquet.
The President’s Award went to Barbie Utz, who was also named EMS Provider of the Year.
Dawn Starkey received the award for Administrative Person of the Year.
There were lots of elected officials who came to celebrate and give out awards.
Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, said, “The basis for volunteerism as it comes to fire service and EMT professionals is how we get things done on the Eastern Shore. If there weren’t volunteers, there is no way the Shore could afford the service. They are part of the community, which means they care about their friends and family. We are proud of them, and we show up because we want to thank them. We help by showing up at their chicken dinners and their carnivals.”
He said the state has more money than it has had in the past, and there are capital projects, like new buildings and new fire equipment, that deserve funding.
Adams and Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, mad their remarks early because they were on their way to another awards banquet.
Mautz kept his remarks short after dedicating a state flag and an American flag to the firehouse.
“We don’t want to get between you and food. Thank you. God bless you, and as Delegate Adams said, ‘We love and appreciate you,’” Mautz said.
Other officials attending inlcuded former Sen. Addie Eckardt, who handed out the proclamations from District 37, Caroline County Commissioners Larry Porter and Frank Bartz, and Talbot County Council members Pete Lesher and Lynne Mielke.
“Our state senator gave you a new Maryland flag and an American Flag. So, we thought it would be appropriate that you should have a Talbot County Flag. Maybe it can fly here at least one third of the time,” Lesher said, presenting the fire department the county flag.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland District 37 and 37B and Maryland District 36 representatives all sent proclamations recognizing members for milestone years of service.
Years of service pins and recognitions went to Linda Chalupa, 35 years; Dennis and “Corky” Starkey, 20 years; and Lauren Baker and Nancy Baker, 15 years.
The formal program was followed by a dance as the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department acted as standby crew for the merrymaking firefighters. Once the awards were given and the 2023 officers sworn in, it was time to dim the lights, get the music going and party into the night. One firemen gave his kilt a twirl.
