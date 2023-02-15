QUEEN ANNE — The Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company held its annual awards banquet at the firehouse Saturday night, Feb. 11. A who’s who of county and state politicians came to show their appreciation to the firefighters in their dress blues as the DJ played AC/DC. Pins, plaques and custom embroidered sweatshirts were given out in appreciation for jobs well done along with commemorations from elected officials for years of service.


