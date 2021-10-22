CENTREVILLE — Over the last several years, the Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services (DES) has steadily pushed for automated external defibrillator (AED) systems to be available throughout the county, an effort that has supplied many of Queen Anne’s most on-the-field agencies with the devices.
“Any way that we can get help to a patient that’s suffering cardiac arrest is a huge relief,” DES Director Scott Haas said.
Because of the necessity for a timely heart attack response and the largely rural layout of Queen Anne’s County, with spacious farmland separating several of its communities, DES’ plan is designed to close the acreage gap that can make a cardiac arrest situation dangerously difficult. Once the county has a “whole fleet” armed with AEDs, as Haas put it to the Board of Commissioners Oct. 12, DES could put out an “all call” whenever a heart attack is reported, meaning any nearby unit with an AED could respond.
“The more hands we have that have AEDs and are trained in the skill of using one, the better off we’ll be saving somebody’s life,” Haas said.
So far, DES has coordinated with the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff and the Centreville Police Department to supply their vehicles with AEDs. During the Oct. 12 commissioners meeting, DES was granted over $70,000 to purchase two cardiac monitors and five defibrillators – devices that would replace or upgrade those currently in law enforcement vehicles.
“Sometimes, deputies arrive on scene prior to the ambulance” Sheriff Gary Hofmann explained. “And having AED machines in all our patrol vehicles can increase survival rate and save lives!”
“There are a lot of live saving tools that are available to law enforcement: you know, first aid kits, and tourniquets, and other types of methods to help save lives” Centreville Police Chief Joe Saboury said. “And none is as important as the AEDs.”
Lifespan estimates for AEDs vary. The American Hospital Association’s 2004 Estimated Useful Lives of Depreciable Hospital Assets put the device’s life expectancy at five years, while the Department of the Army Technical Bulletin suggests eight years.
According to Haas, beyond police officers, the department is planning on circulating AEDs throughout several other county agencies with personnel regularly on the road, starting with supplying Parks and Recreation vehicles before eventually moving on to the Public Works and sanitation.
“It’s going to take us a couple of years to build this entirely out throughout the whole system and get everybody trained and up to speed on the program,” the DES director said. “But every year as we’re adding this, we’re hopeful that our response to cardiac arrest will be more instantaneous.”
DES’ corralling of AEDs dates back to 2014 when, according to Haas, first-term Commissioner Steve Wilson challenged the department to come up with ways to better its response times without needing additional staff. The brainstorming session, in conjunction with the Maryland Public Access AED Program, impressed Wilson, who “immediately” suggested DES begin gathering AEDs, Haas said.
“In emergency medicine, speed of response is often the critical element,” Wilson told The Bay Times. “We are aggressively placing AED devices into the community because this dispersion will lower response time and save lives. Queen Anne’s County intends to remain at the forefront of excellent response in the state of Maryland.”
In September, Queen Anne’s DES received a “GOLD PLUS” achievement award from the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program, an honor dedicated to the department’s adaptability in treating patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
