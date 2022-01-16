CENTREVILLE — In their January meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education heard about a dramatic uptick in student fights and “physical aggression” since the start of the 2021-22 school year.
During fall 2020, 50 incidents were reported across the county’s 14 schools — a “very significant increase” compared to the 11 referrals made during fall 2019, said Matt Evans, QACPS supervisor of student services.
Of those, 29 “physical aggression occurrences” took place in middle schools, and 21 occurred in high schools.
Board member Marc Schifanelli said the “natural inclination” might be to blame the pandemic and all of its enveloped stressors, but Evans cited the return to an in-person learning environment as a primary cause of the fights.
“Students really are learning how to interact with each other again,” Evans said. “(Being) in the school building and interacting face to face, not on a screen, it’s ... been a difficult transition, and in many cases, I think we are re-teaching students how to appropriately interact with each other.”
Anecdotal evidence from school officials across the country has suggested similar difficulties in the transition back to school buildings. An Oct. 21 Washington Post article cited by Evans in his presentation said teachers and administrators “are seeing a rise in everything from minor misbehaviors to fighting in the hallways.”
QACPS evaluates physical aggression based on five response levels, Level 1 being the least intensive and Level 5 being the most. Level 1 involves classroom and support intervention, including written apologies, conversations with school counselors or detention. Level 5 involves more severe punishments, such as long-term suspension or expulsion. Law enforcement personnel are notified after all Level 5 responses.
While “it’s been a tough learning curve,” Evans said professional development is underway related to preventing and mitigating fights.
“Certainly, when students come back, it’s important to try and address that conflict ... so these fights don’t continue to happen,” Evans said.
One of the resources brought up during the board’s Jan. 5 discussion was Community Mediation Upper Shore, a nonprofit organization based in Chestertown dedicated to conflict resolution. QACPS has partnered with CMUS since 2019 and expanded its partnership this year to include more services, Evans said, including on- and off-site mediation as well as a regular presence at Matapeake Middle School — for staff and students.
QACPS also added two mental health professional positions. Evans said the school system has filled one position of those positions with a social worker, who provides individual and group counseling to students in the northern end of the county.
In the classroom, staff are implementing social and emotional learning techniques to help teach children different ways of understanding and managing their emotions.
“Most of us have the skill sets as adults to address how to grieve something, or how to work through some frustrations, and sometimes, our students don’t have those skills,” Superintendent Patricia Saelens said. “And that’s what we need to do: equip them with the skills so that they can address ... all of those feelings that the unknown, that COVID, has brought to all of our students.”
Shannon Bent, the board’s newest member, asked Evans what grade levels were the most involved in the fights. Citing conversations she’s had with the school community, she specified 9th and 10th graders, as opposed to 11th and 12th graders. Without specific data, Evans corroborated that point, alluding to the social challenges facing students who largely missed the in-person middle school experience.
“Our 9th graders are middle schoolers and some of our middle schoolers are elementary schoolers. They’ve been out of school for two years,” said school board President Richard Smith. “Besides a learning gap, there’s a social gap. It’s there.”
Saelens said school officials have also seen aggressive behavior in younger elementary students, but that “it’s just not to a level” of fighting.
“You have a first grader who may or may not have had part of a pre-K experience,” Saelens said. “And you have a second grader ... they don’t have the foundational skills.”
Smith also called on “leaders all up and down the scale,” including parents, to impress a respect for authority on students.
“Kids are sponges. They see this,” Smith said, acknowledging parents’ rights to have opinions. “But when you’re in a society of everybody going to school, we all have to work together.”
