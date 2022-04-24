CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Sunday Supper on April 3 welcomed two distant cousins, Phoebe Kilby, a white woman, and Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin, who is Black. Both have family history in the Front Royal, Virginia, area. They talked about how they came to meet and discover that they are related, as Kilby discovered that her great-great-grandparents had once owned slaves in that part of Virginia before the Civil War, and through DNA testing learned Baldwin is a blood relative.
Their story, published in the book “Cousins” they wrote together, includes the issue of integrating Warren County High School in Front Royal in 1959, a transition that didn’t transpire quietly.
Baldwin, who grew up on a farm, recalled walking into Warren County High School to start the school year, “a white woman yelling, ‘We’re going to kill all y’all little n-’, a moment never to be forgotten,” as she and 21 other Black students first attended school that cold February day.
The school had not opened as normal in September 1958, as the governor of the state of Virginia closed not only WCHS, but numerous other schools across the state, defying the U.S. Supreme Court’s order to integrate schools “with all deliberate speed” from the ruling in the 1954 landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. Another very bad memory for Baldwin — soon after the school was integrated, she was raped inside the school auditorium.
After Baldwin and Kilby met in 2007, they spent time getting to know each other “as family.” These two women, who were raised in “very different worlds,” would later not only publish their book “Cousins” but also participate in the making of a documentary film titled “Wit, Will & Walls,” inspired by a book Baldwin had previously written about her early life in and around Front Royal.
Kilby was born in 1952 in Baltimore City. Raised in Baltimore in the then elite, all-white neighborhood there, she described Baltimore in the 1950s “as 75% white.” She learned later in life that hers was an elite, privileged education. She had no idea that her family’s status and wealth had to some degree come from ownership of slaves during the early 1800s in Virginia. When she developed recognition of this fact, she wanted to learn more about her ancestry, including her African American relatives.
Meeting Baldwin in 2007 started Kilby on a journey she had never imagined. She was inspired by the “Coming to the Table Movement” to connect with descendants of persons her family had enslaved. She and Baldwin created the Kilby Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, helping those family members deprived by the lingering effects of slavery with educational opportunities, as well as individuals not in their immediate family.
Kilby calls the scholarship fund a form of “family reparations — helping fund those enslaved by our family to get college educations.”
Baldwin said, “I’m not interested in getting paid from the past. Just level the playing field to provide equal opportunity going forward. I’d be happy with that.”
She added, “Those areas that used busing as a means to bring about equal educational opportunities — we see that didn’t work, and today, continuing local funding for school systems continues to create disparities across the state. That’s not leveling the playing field to me.”
As normal with the Sunday Supper meeting routine, the 42 people who joined the meeting were separated into smaller discussion groups, each group with a discussion facilitator. The facilitator asked everyone in each group to introduce themselves and give their professional backgrounds. From there, impromptu discussions were shared about impressions on what Baldwin and Kilby had shared.
“To me, it’s shocking what’s called ‘Critical Race Theory’ being taught in schools. That’s not what’s being taught,” one person said.
Another person added, “It’s like burying your head in the sand to deny that slavery happened and the effects that have lingered from it.”
Another said, “Some people seem to be entrenched, won’t even listen to others’ experiences or try to understand how do we move forward as a nation from past wrongs.”
Another person described “feeling ashamed and embarrassed by things that have happened in our nation’s past. What’s hurtful is not to acknowledge the past and talk about how we move on as a nation from the past. You don’t move on by ignoring it.”
A final person shared, “Our discussion today seems to indicate we should have a sense of urgency to make positive change.”
The book can be ordered online and all proceeds from “Cousins” help fund scholarships.
The purpose of the Sunday Supper meetings has always been to bring people of differing racial backgrounds together, originally, for a literal supper on Sunday afternoon, to peacefully “break bread together” sharing insights and experiences, bringing greater understanding of people of all racial groups within the county. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the meetings have continued virtually, with a variety of guest speakers, and people from the immediate community joining in. Each meeting is advertised locally, with anyone interested in joining by pre-registering. There is never a cost to participate.
The topic for this meeting was suggested by former Kent Island residents Lee and Jeff Franklin, who still join in from their new home in Asheville, North Carolina.
