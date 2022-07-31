CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Board of Education convened for a work session Wednesday evening to discuss changes to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Instruction Plan, or Safe Return Plan for short. Another topic of priority for the Board was the new state-mandated curriculum regarding the teaching of health education in elementary schools.
Filling the 21-22 COVID-19 Learning Gap
The current draft of the Safe Return Plan includes plans to implement i-Ready, an online early intervention software that allows educators to identify the individual educational needs for students through assessment based activities.
The Safe Return Plan states i-Ready will be used mid-September to assess children in K-8 in mathematics to help identify the persisting decrease in math skills that was reported for the 2021-22 school year among all demographic groups in the county.
Results in literacy varied but continue to show online learning significantly impacted the performance of African American, Hispanic and Latino and English learning students.
The plan says that schools will “triangulate using i-Ready screening tools and local assessments, disaggregating each set of data by race, service group and gender, allowing schools to establish a plan to address student learning needs.”
Students in grades 3-12 will participate in local assessments in English, language arts and mathematics to address this issue in addition to i-Ready.
From there, educators will be able to identify students who need accommodations.
Director of Accountability and Implementation Dr. Matthew Kibler said that K-5 students will have access to a variety of supplemental resources for mathematics, reading, English and language arts; however, iReady will primarily be used to for supplemental instruction in small groups for mathematics.
He also said students will continue using i Do The Math resources for instructional support.
Wonders 2014 (Mcgraw Hill) will be used to support small group rotation for reading and language arts.
“This year, small group rotations will be enhanced due to the implementation of the iReady screener,” said Kibler, and K-2 students will be using Fundations as a supplement to the Wonders 2014 curriculum to increase reading fluency.
In middle school, students will have access to a “variety of supplemental resources” for both mathematics and English/Language Arts. Kibler said students will continue to use Math 180 while other students who are enrolled in Algebra 1 will use resources that are available through Agile Minds and Envision Savvas platform.
“Students in grades nine through 12 should receive small group instruction consistently in both mathematics and English,” he said.
Additionally, English and mathematics supervisors have provided professional development on planning and implementing small group instruction to teachers.
iReady data will be used to support informed small group instruction during Tier 1 high school courses.
Changes to Health Protocols in Public Schools
Kibler said not much has been updated since the Safe Return Plan’s last revision in February; however, minor changes to health protocols were revised to match the current mask-optional policy in both schools and bus transportation that was implemented in March of 2022.
During the 2021-22 school year, QACPS implemented designated Isolation Rooms in accordance to CDC, Maryland Department of Health, Queen Anne’s County Department of Health, and the Maryland State Department of Education. Isolation Rooms are identified spaces in proximity to the current health room within the school for the isolation of individuals exhibiting symptoms of illness.
“It is our hope that we won’t have to use them this school year,” Kibler said.
If students need to quarantine due to illness, Kibler said they will be able to participate virtually on their assigned device to send and receive work from their teachers via Schoology. He added that parents of younger students will have the option to obtain paper packets containing their work from their child’s school.
Kibler noted the Safe Return Plan is a “fluid document” that is “constantly changing based on current situations.”
“Although we do not anticipate returning to virtual learning, unless there is a state of emergency dictated by the governor, we would return to the virtual platform already in place,” he concluded.
Updates on COMAR Health Education Curriculum
Supervisor of Health Education Michael Page presented updates to the Comprehensive Health Instruction for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Comprehensive Health Instruction was last amended in December of 2019 to meet national health standards where teachers are required to emphasize the teaching of health-related skills such as analyzing influences, accessing information, decision making, goal setting, etc.
“Nationally what the research has shown is that just providing students with the necessary content wasn’t necessarily working, so just providing them with the information about specific topics in regards to health wasn’t necessarily the best approach for teaching,” he said.
The core concepts of teaching mental and emotional health, safety and violence prevention, substance abuse prevention, healthy eating, family life and human sexuality, and disease prevention and control are still being taught, but are more skill-based.
The 2019 update also revised some language and policies. According to COMAR’s (the state mandated) curriculum outline, there is no longer an option to opt-out of the sexually transmitted disease, HIV unit. In addition, the Family Life and Human Sexuality Unit (FLHS) will now “represent all students regardless of ability, sexual identity, gender identity and gender expression,” Page said.
The direct teaching of FLHS will begin in grade 5; however, parents of children in grade 5 will have access to the curriculum upon request and will have the option to opt their children out of the unit. Under the state protocols, schools will have discretion as to whether to begin prior to grade 5.
Page said notification of the teaching of the unit will be sent home to parents prior to the unit’s start, allowing the parents to review what is being taught and how. Parents who decide to opt their student out of this unit will be able to work with individual schools to figure out an alternative curriculum for the student.
The Board asked Page to clarify what the Maryland Health Framework says about what material is being taught. Page said the Framework exists as a document that schools may use as “guidance” to make decisions about what curricula and instructional material to use.
Page emphasized that the document is not instructional material, the terms that are used within the document will not be used in the classroom unless the terms are deemed “age appropriate” by QACPS’ Curriculum Instruction department.
The FLHS curriculum units will remain the same in grades 5, 7 and high school as it has in the past; parents will have the opportunity to opt their students out of this unit at all grade levels, according to Page.
Page said these revisions to COMAR last year will now view health education as one full credit and will apply to the 2025 graduates.
“We are really geared towards taking away content-based units and working towards utilizing those skills and having students really focus on being a healthy individual rather than just learning healthy facts,” said Page.
Next year’s sophomore class will be the first to be taught the comprehensive course in grade 10.
