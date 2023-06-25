CENTREVILLE — For a class that started their high school career under the auspices of COVID, the sun broke through the clouds on graduation morning. Queen Anne’s County High School students crossed the stage adorned by bushels of sunflowers — the school’s green and gold colors — during an outdoor ceremony the morning of June 2.
As family, friends and faculty cheered them on, the graduates were reminded of the bright futures in front of them. Surprise confetti fired off by one graduate, a backflip across the dais by another, and a breathtaking rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by QACHS’ own CTE teacher Devone Comegys were highlights of the festive occasion.
Following introductory remarks by Principal John Schrecongost, the Class of 2023 heard from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens. “Yours is a distinguishing class,” Saelens said. For a class that “came in like a whirlwind,” Saelens acknowledged the many accomplishments of the graduating class, including a total of more than 2.4 million in scholarships awarded. From the class, three will join the armed services, many go on to college both in and out of state, and others will join the workforce as much needed young professionals, she noted.
“Each of you is now poised and ready for the next challenge…Strive always to stay humble and kind. Be generous with your time, your talent and your treasures as you are a gift to this world,” Saelens concluded.
Addressing his fellow classmates one last time, Class President Danny “Trey” Brown said they learned to be resilient and adapt, struggling to return to in-person learning during their junior year and later making decisions regarding their futures following school. “From football games where the entire student section was decked out in pink, white and camo, to cheer offs in the middle of a basketball game (and one particularly rowdy pep rally)...in the past four years…(we’ve) founded relationships that will last long after we leave this school.”
Salutatorian Erin Hiner reflected on the past 13 years and the many changes she and others experienced. “These changes have shaped each one of us into the individuals we are today,” she said. “I encourage you to embrace every change life throws your way.”
“There are no limits, no rules that can define you,” Valedictorian Zoe Crawford shared. Drawing on advice given by her eighth grade algebra teacher, Crawford said one piece of instruction that resonated with her in trying to reach a solution was, “there is more than one way to get to the beach.”
The beach is our overall goal in life, Crawford said, where we want to be. The path is not always, in fact, almost never straight; and each has different goals, but “no matter how many twists and turns, dead ends, or even terrible beach traffic you may face, it is important to remember you will eventually get to the beach.”
Society tries to define what that destination or success looks like, said Crawford, “but only one is right for you.”
“What is right for you can change,” she said, “you can even get to a beach, find that it isn’t right for you, and set out to find another one. There are no limits, no rules, that can define you and your beach because the time it takes to get there, the obstacles you meet along the way, are unique to you. It is your path, your journey, and your future.”
And then that long awaited moment, diplomas in hand, poised to take on the world, the QACHS Class of 2023 was directed to turn their tassels. In a nod to that infamous pep rally, Comegys led one last rousing fight song.
“Our seniors are prepared, and I’m absolutely certain those they encounter will be impressed,” Schrecongost said.
