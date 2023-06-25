CENTREVILLE — For a class that started their high school career under the auspices of COVID, the sun broke through the clouds on graduation morning. Queen Anne’s County High School students crossed the stage adorned by bushels of sunflowers — the school’s green and gold colors — during an outdoor ceremony the morning of June 2.


  

