CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Board of Education kicked-off the school year with a short—but productive—board meeting, granting approval to budget allocations for several projects and consent to move forward with minor renovations to Kent Island High School and Bayside Elementary.
Coordinator of Food Services for QACPS Julie Hickey and Facilities Planner Carla Pullen presented a request to approve a contract with Vigil Contracting to renovate the Bayside Elementary Cafeteria serving lines.
Hickey said that the project will renovate the serving lines and replace the condensers, evaporators, and the walk-in refrigerator/freezer within the kitchen. The contract includes the demolition of the existing cafeteria lines and the purchase of the new equipment including melt coolers, hot and cold serving wells, new sneeze-guards, decorative LED lighting, replacement of the cold and hot pass throughs in the serving lines, as well as a new cashier station, items that have existed and been in use for over thirty years since its opening in 1991.
Hickey estimates that the $212,542.17 project will be completed over the winter break along with the $1,056,450 project to renovate the 28-year-old, 23,000 square foot standing seam metal roofing over the instructional wings of BES. Pullen said the proposed project, awarded to Raintree Services, includes a 5% contingency that will cover any “unforeseen conditions.”
Should the project not be complete by then, Hickey guaranteed board members the renovations will not disturb regular food service time during the school year.
In addition to the new roofing project at Bayside, Kent Island Elementary School will also be receiving renovations for their 22-year-old roof. The 85,000 square feet of roofing will be replaced by Flynn Mid-Atlantic Roofing during the school year for $1,069,495 with a 5% contingency fund for any unforeseen costs or renovations.
Letters have been sent to both the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners and the Maryland Interagency Commission on School Instructions (MICSI) requesting to use reserve funds to accommodate the payment of the projects — Pullen said that approval on these requests are currently in process.
As of right now, the timeline on the roofing projects have no concrete deadline as they are trying to leave it “as flexible as possible to allow the contractor to work when they are able to do so,” Pullen confirmed.
Pullen said if the weather allows, some of the work will be able to get done during the fall and winter of this school year; they want all the materials on-site now so if they need to postpone renovations until spring, they have the flexibility to do so.
The renovations over Bayside Elementary, Pullen noted, are a little easier to accommodate because the renovations to be performed to the roofing are over areas where classroom instruction does not occur; however, at KIHS, she said, it’s going to be “a little bit trickier” because the roofing renovations will be over some of the classroom areas, but assured the board that her staff will be working closely with the administrators to make sure they are “accommodating all of their needs.”
