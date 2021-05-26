QUEEN ANNE — The Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company will hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, June 5.
Half a chicken, apple sauce, baked beans and a drink available for $9, beginning at 11 a.m. Orders will be taken until sold out.
The dinner is carryout only. Drive through the parking lot at the firehouse to pick up your meal. Stay in your car.
Pre-orders preferred but not required.
