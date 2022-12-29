FREE TO READ CENTREVILLE — Starting Jan. 3, County Ride—the county’s accessible public transportation system—will be operating a pilot program to offer fare-free services to accommodate the travel needs of all Queen Anne’s County residents.
County Ride was established in 1986 as a door-to-door service, later evolving into adding a fixed route system in 1990 to accommodate the County’s 60-mile stretch that requires most residents to own a car to get to and from any destination that they want or need to go, such as work, errands, and medical appointments.
County Ride has been operating as a service with a small fare of $3 to ride the community busses and minivan vehicles; however, the new pilot program will eliminate this fee to combat the issues that Director of the Department of Community Services Kathy Willis and County Ride Transit Administrator Steve Palmer felt limited accessibility for some county residents.
“Our clientele is either seniors or low-income residents, so we felt that we could build up that demographic without having to charge a fee,” Palmer said.
County Ride has three established fixed routes that travel from Kent Island and Grasonville to Easton, Centreville to Stevensville, and Annapolis, and with a Centreville to Chestertown and Sudlersville to Denton beginning the first of the year.
Back in 2019, County Ride saw its biggest rider usage seeing 26,624 trips across all its routes; however, ridership slowly declined with 2021 receiving its lowest ridership numbers at 13,599 trips.
Though trips have steadily increased again by 1,000 trips, Willis and Palmer hope that the fee termination will encourage county residents—not just seniors and low-income residents—to benefit as the cost of living and the price of gasoline continue to rise and remain high.
With federal grant money from the Federal Transit Administration, the State Transit Administration, Maryland Transportation Administration, the QA Department of Community Services is able to cover 40% of all operational funding. The remaining 60% of funding is provided locally with the County Commissioners as one of its main contributors to help with making sure that County Ride’s 18 busses and four minivans remain in operation and provides wages to the 15 drivers that keep the system operating.
Willis hopes that the termination of the rider fee will increase ridership 20 to 30% as she believes that it’s not only environmentally friendly but also provides accessibility to the county’s services that span the county’s 60-mile length.
“One of the biggest things, what people don’t realize, is we can get folks to other services. We can drive people whether they’re going to the health department or social services or if they’re going to the shelter,” she said. “We drop people from the homeless shelters every day during the winter season, and we take folks to the senior centers. We’ve had students [use this service] if they are going from one school to the other or if they are going to a school in Anne Arundel County.”
Willis added that the Centreville YMCA will be added as a fixed stop once the organization’s construction is completed and opened.
County Ride operates from 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
County Ride will continue its participation in the Maryland Upper Shore Transit System (MUST), according to Willis, but all trips outside of the routes that are offered through County Ride will not qualify for the fee termination pilot program.
To schedule a county ride call 410-758-2357 or email Transportation@qac.org two days prior to the scheduled ride. For other must schedules, visit https://www.mustbus.org/route1
