Qlarant Awards

Foundation Board Vice Chair Amanda Neal and Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe Jr. present a check for $440,500, the amount awarded in this year’s Qlarant Foundation Grantee program.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Qlarant Foundation provided grants to 23 nonprofit organizations during the 2023 Grant Awards Celebration earlier this month. Representatives from each organization convened at the company’s corporate offices in Easton. The grant recipients were selected from over 100 applications from across Maryland and the District of Columbia. In total, $440,500 in grants and gifts ranging from $3,500 to $35,000 were awarded; $70,000 of that went to Mid-Shore programs. Since 2008, the Foundation has awarded over $6.6 Million to 122 organizations.


  

