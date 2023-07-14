EASTON — Qlarant Foundation provided grants to 23 nonprofit organizations during the 2023 Grant Awards Celebration earlier this month. Representatives from each organization convened at the company’s corporate offices in Easton. The grant recipients were selected from over 100 applications from across Maryland and the District of Columbia. In total, $440,500 in grants and gifts ranging from $3,500 to $35,000 were awarded; $70,000 of that went to Mid-Shore programs. Since 2008, the Foundation has awarded over $6.6 Million to 122 organizations.
As the honored guest speaker, Elizabeth M. Hewlett, Esq., delivered a motivational and uplifting message of hope, friendship and the power of working together to lift the spirits of others. Hewlett has practiced law and been a public servant for more than 40 years. She recently completed her second tenure as the chair of the Prince George’s County Planning Board and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, the first African American and the first woman to serve in this position. In attendance were representatives from each of the grantees, Qlarant Board members, leadership and staff. Hewlett received a standing ovation.
Also in attendance was special guest Michael Arntz, constituent liaison for 1st District of Maryland Congressman Andy Harris.
The in-person event provided an opportunity for each of the awardees to meet each other and connect, enabling dialogues to foster ideas for fundraising, program management, and avenues for growth. In some cases, the awardees actually end up working together.
“One significant benefit of the Qlarant Foundation Grant Program is that it connects nonprofits with similar missions,” said Bill Shrieves, president of Bay Hundred Community Volunteers.
“For most of us, this connection becomes a force multiplier beyond the actual grant money, increasing the impact on the communities we serve. I met Genevieve Croker at the Qlarant Foundation grant ceremony last year and we talked about our modular aluminum ramp program,” he continued. “She was interested in starting a program in Kent County.”
As a result, last September, two of the Rebuilding Together board members traveled to St. Michaels and worked with the Bay Hundred team on a ramp build to become familiar with the process. They have been collaborating ever since.
Rebuilding Together, Kent County, was the recipient of $10,000 in awards for 2023. Rebuilding Together, Queen Anne’s County, also was awarded $10,000.
The Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center received $30,000 to help provide free, quality, health navigation and wrap-around services to the non-English speaking community in the Mid-Shore region. These include application counseling for Medicaid and Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, assistance applying for relief or setting up payment plans for medical bills, connecting to primary care providers and specialist referrals, and sight translations of notices from physicians or medical organizations. Wrap-around services include application counseling for SNAP benefits, direct immigration services and representation before USCIS, interpreting services in Spanish and Haitian Creole, school enrollment, employment, and housing applications.
In Easton, Qlarant funding will also support Your Wellness Matters!—a physical and mental health support program for youth, adults and families who are more likely to be at-risk for factors associated with poor health. The $20,000 award was presented to Building African American Minds. Led by Dr. James Bell Jr., director of instruction, and Executive Director Dina Daly, the group works with the Talbot population mainly associated with people of color and those experiencing poverty and the effects it has on physical health and social-emotional wellness.
“This year, we have a fantastic grantee pool, which will be providing a diverse array of services including health and mental health care, housing and addiction services, childhood development programs, and supports for people with developmental disabilities,” said Amanda M. Neal, vice-chair of the Qlarant Foundation Board. “Our communities will benefit greatly from the diverse and creative solutions these organizations are able to provide to those in need.”
“I’m so proud to represent Qlarant employees and management in this ongoing effort to invest in the local community. Qlarant Foundation is pleased to be able to continue to provide funding for these outstanding programs,” Neal continued “The supports and services outlined in this year’s group of grantees will have a direct impact on the health and quality of life of the communities we all serve.”
