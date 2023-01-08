Queen Anne’s Chorale to ‘Feel The Spirit’ this spring

CENTREVILLE — Looking for something new and exciting to do to help get you through the winter months? Want the chance to meet some really nice people in a fun atmosphere? Queen Anne’s Chorale has the perfect prescription for winter blahs. Come and join the Chorale as they kick off their Spring Semester.
Chorale singers come from a variety of backgrounds. It is a non-auditioned group, and you will learn much. The rehearsals are great fun, and you will be welcomed with an immediate sense of camaraderie with the group.
Queen Anne’s Chorale is in its 35th season of bringing a variety of beautiful choral music to the Mid-Shore and beyond. For the Spring semester, the Chorale will be rehearsing from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday at Centreville United Methodist Church for concerts on April 22 and 23. The concert, “Feel The Spirit,” will explore spirituals from various traditions, as well as gospel music. So get your toes tapping, and come out to join the Chorale for the open house on Monday, Jan. 9. Registration is at 6:30 p.m., with rehearsal at 7 p.m., followed by a light reception to give you the chance to meet some of your fellow singers.
For more information, contact Anne Foss at 410-827-8618.
Queen Anne’s Chorale is supported in part through grants from the United Way of Queen Anne’s County, the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.
