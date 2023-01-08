Queen Anne’s Chorale to ‘Feel The Spirit’ this spring

Queen Anne’s Chorale will hold an open house for new singers on Monday, Jan. 9, at Centreville United Methodist Church. Registration is at 6:30 p.m.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — Looking for something new and exciting to do to help get you through the winter months? Want the chance to meet some really nice people in a fun atmosphere? Queen Anne’s Chorale has the perfect prescription for winter blahs. Come and join the Chorale as they kick off their Spring Semester.


