CENTREVILLE – With the names and faces of local victims of the opioid epidemic lining a stage in front of Centreville’s historic court house, Queen Anne’s County officially “went purple” Sept. 8 in solidarity with the loved ones and survivors to one of America’s most persistent crises.
After the outskirts of Hurricane Ida delayed the county’s Sept. 1 scheduled event, community leaders, politicians, and citizens met Wednesday, Sept. 8 to commence the fourth September in a row dedicated to spreading awareness and offering support to anyone grappling with addiction.
“You look back four years ago when we first did one of these and the face of it changes,” Commissioner Jim Moran said in a speech. “The face of it changes because the people change, the more people get involved.”
Lawyer’s Row – a strip of historical buildings adjacent to the old court house – was flooded with vendors and local officials, many of which offered resources and outlets pertaining to addiction.
Along with the departments of Health and Emergency Services, which were teaching and providing people with CPR strategies in the case of an overdose, community organizations such as Celebrate Recovery, Narcotics Anonymous, and Haven Ministries acted as safe beds for information, answering questions and normalizing the recovery process.
“If you need recovery from something, you can come,” said Kyle Beecher, who’s been sober for the last two years with the help of Celebrate Recovery, even earning a small group leadership position. A Christ-based recovery organization with a local chapter at Kent Island United Methodist Church, it offers a 12-step program to address any kind of pain, including addiction. “All are welcome.”
In addition to providing the public with information about their program, representatives from Celebrate Recovery also hosted a mock bedroom tour for parents. An eerie replication tucked inside a trailer, the tour taught moms and dads where to look for warning signs of addictions, and even the kinds of places where drugs or paraphernalia could be found.
Along with the county’s Drug Free Coalition – who initiated the Goes Purple program in Queen Anne’s along with the Sheriff’s office – the Not My Child QAC 2.0 charity, an active combatant of addiction and a financial resource for families seeking help for their loved ones, was also in attendance. The organization presented two $2,500 checks at the ceremony: one to QAC Goes Purple and another to Kent Island United Methodist Church.
“Because of county initiatives, you’ve seen these numbers falling and falling, which is great,” Not My Child QAC 2.0 founder Tony Reno said, referring to the number of kids who’ve lost loved ones to addiction. His son, Anthony Reno Jr., passed away in 2017 from an overdose. “It looks like we’re winning the battle on this.”
In 2020 – a year where fatal overdoses increased nearly 30 percent across the U.S. – Queen Anne’s County suffered 76 overdoses, 13 of which were fatal, according to the county’s Drug Free Coalition.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Sheriff Gary Hofmann said to the crowd. “We have a lot of educational programs to put out there. We have a lot of resources to make. And we have a lot of trust to build for those who are addicted to opioids, so that they reach out to us for their health.”
Though Hofmann positioned himself and his fellow officers as allies to those battling addiction – a point doubled down by the state’s Good Samaritan law, which protects people assisting in an overdose situation from arrest – he had a much more staunch message to dealers and anyone who helps prolong the epidemic.
“I think Biden stole my words,” the sheriff said. “But I’m serious: we will hunt you down.”
“Queen Anne’s County is a safe place. We are making sure that if you’re selling out there, you’re gonna get locked up, end of discussion.”
Like all of the presenters Wednesday evening, Hofmann was thankful for the regular roundup of support Queen Anne’s County draws together for substance abuse awareness.
“Together, obviously we’re making a difference. We’re making a huge difference,” Hofmann said. “So hoping that next year or the year after, we will not be having Queen Anne’s Goes Purple, but we’ll be having a celebration that we’ve been able to get our hands around the opioid issues here within Queen Anne’s County.”
Speaking to the informational and educational resources provided to local students was Superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens. Addressing the crowd, Saelens explained how the school system would be using the $92,608 grant it was gifted by the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center to combat opioid use in the district.
“Basically what we’re doing with those funds is we’re campaigning. Campaigning as a school district, in many different ways, to get factual information out,” Saelens said. “It’s always best to have the facts before you can make an informed decision.”
Along with providing students with accurate data and important skills – in addition to Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) from the sheriff’s office, the Opioid Educational Prevention Coordinator, a position funded by the grant, will be implementing the Botvin LifeSkills abuse-reduction curriculum to all QACPS middle schools – Saelens stressed the importance of destigmatizing the illness of addiction and helping students better understand some of the factors that lead to different choices.
Specifically, Saelens mentioned that the schools will look at self-esteem and decision making, which the superintendent acknowledged “go hand in hand sometimes,” as well as stress management and communication skills.
“In equipping students with those skills early on, we hope that they are able to make good decisions and go places where they can get help,” Saelens said.
“This is obviously something that is near and dear to all of our hearts,” the superintendent closed out. “It is a commitment together as a community. Together, we are stronger.”
While purple banners and decorations have diffused across the county in the days leading up to September, purple flags planted along the length of South Commerce Street paved a runway to the Centreville town square Wednesday, where ribbons wrapped around lamp posts and store fronts glowed with a supportive haze of purple.
Warren Wright, a chairperson for the Queen Anne’s County Drug Free Coalition, said that he and other volunteers had been helping since 9 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 11 hours before the kick-off event was scheduled to begin.
“Something I hear throughout the state whenever I travel is that Queen Anne’s County is probably one of the most philanthropic counties in the state,” said Commissioner Jack Wilson in an interview following the ceremony. “And events like this just hammer their point home.”
