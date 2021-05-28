CENTREVILLE — All Queen Anne’s County Public Schools (QACPS) students are encouraged to participate in summer learning programs to accelerate learning, recover from pandemic-related learning loss, and take advantage of academic enrichment opportunities. Online enrichment programs begin at all levels next month. In-person summer learning classes start in June for elementary and middle school students, and high school programs start in July.
“We expect demand for summer learning programs to be greater than ever before, and seats for in-person classes will fill up quickly. If your child receives an invitation from their principal, respond promptly to confirm participation,” said QACPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea M. Kane.
QACPS designed programs to provide students with the essential skills and content needed to succeed in the next grade level and enrichment activities. Students who did not successfully participate in distance learning this school year or need additional instruction were prioritized and invited to participate in person.
For students attending in-person summer learning programs, QACPS will provide transportation, breakfast, and grab-and-go lunches. School principals included locations in letters sent to parents/guardians.
Daily in-person summer instructional programs for students in grades PreK-8 will consist of three hours from 9 a.m. to noon of instruction in math and reading for 16 days. QACPS has planned two sessions in grades PreK-8: session one to run in June and July and session two, July and August.
In-person high school summer programs will be held in two concurrent sessions from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Anne’s County High School in July and August.
Students can access all online summer learning resources through the Edmentum program, beginning on June 28. All courses will automatically load into each student’s profile to access the lessons on-demand when they log in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.