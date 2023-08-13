STEVENSVILLE — For women business leaders in Queen Anne’s County, finding inspiration through the community is crucial.
That sentiment was just one of several topics discussed Wednesday morning at the Queen Anne’s County edition of the Pivot: Conversations to Spark Change summer speaker series.
Hosted in a sunlit waterfront room at the Kent Island Manor and moderated by Doncella Wilson, co-founder and executive director of Minary’s Dream Alliance, five panelists shared stories and wisdom about navigating change, finding inspiration and making time for self-care in the midst of their busy day-to-day lives.
For Carrie-Ann Barrow, a founder, leadership coach and best-selling author of “The Queen’s Decree,” inspiration comes from talking to others who are willing to be vulnerable and share their stories, and then keeping those connections alive. Her clients are hungry for vulnerability, to know that it’s not just them, she said.
Growing up with a tough father gave Barrow a drive to challenge herself, and she did. She sold her first company at age 32 for $8.5 million. But along the way, she burned herself out, she said, and sharing her story with other women and helping them succeed without burning out themselves is why she does what she does.
“Sharing my story with them and the stories of others and having these conversations that are real — that inspires me,” she said. “They’re not hard to find, you just have to start with self: show up in vulnerability and share some of your stories, and be surprised (at) some of the things you’ll learn and some of the things you’ll hear.”
Carol Kettenring, owner of Foundations Island Yoga, echoed similar thoughts of drawing inspiration through openness and vulnerability. Her passion for yoga has always shone through, but bringing emotion to it transformed the body movements into something different: an act of service.
“It became so much more than a workout, it became this celebration of togetherness, of being able to cry, of being able to be vulnerable, even in front of strangers,” she said. “...Your workout wasn’t just a workout; it actually became something that meant something.”
Motivating other women is a driver for Kendra Eichler, the co-owner and operator of the Eastern Shore Performance Center and head coach of the Workout Like a Girl Fitness Camp. After Eichler had her third child, she knew she wanted to help women like herself who were short on time and overwhelmed through bringing them empowering training sessions.
Now a mother of five, Eichler has learned to prioritize self-care through the gym. She encourages other women to do something active every day, saying it pays into a person’s longevity.
“Right now, the only hat you have is you,” she said, sharing what she tells women in her classes who are taking an hour for themselves. “Do the extra rep, don’t take the break — because when you leave here, you’re back to your normal life putting out fires and helping people.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Eichler to find a new way to interact with her clients through a pivot to virtual workouts, providing busy women with an even more accessible at-home version of self-care.
Kathy Higginbotham, a Realtor and team leader with Keller Williams Flagship, said being fully present in the moment, not balancing things partway, is her way of prioritizing self-care. Being fully present is key to making homebuying a first-class, high-level personal experience for her clients.
“I’ve been trying to really work on being full tilt, like wherever I am, I’m there and being present in that,” she said. “So whether I’m at work, or if I’m with the team, or if I’m with my family, just really being present and creating boundaries around that has been my big thing.”
Higginbotham started taking herself on a date every month, taking a day to relax and celebrate all of the things she’d experienced.
For Shaun Bevins, a physical therapist, nutritionist and author, who runs the “No Excuses Exercise, Diet and Wellness Support Group” on Facebook, embracing a philosophy of determining which things in her life serve her has been a key part of self-care. Her work is part of her life, and it’s a part that’s fulfilling to her.
“In serving me I serve others, and that’s something else that I’ve learned, that that’s the true gift,” she said, later adding: “I feel like everything that I do is in some service to the greater me and being the best that I can be, which, in turn, empowers other people, and it’s the best gift that I can give to anybody, whether it’s my children or my patients.”
