CENTREVILLE — Citing traffic concerns as inhibiting the local community’s quality of life and the expired life expectancy of the two current spans, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution Wednesday, Sept. 29, supporting the consolidation of the current, five-lane Bay Bridge into one, eight-lane span across the Chesapeake Bay.
Specifically, the resolution states, “the best solution to maintain forward progress, support the investments already made along the US Route 50/301 corridor, specifically from I-97 to MD 404, and address the existing and future traffic capacity shortfalls is to replace the current two spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge with a single new replacement bridge, constructed at the same location, that includes a minimum of eight travel lanes to provide adequate capacity and dependable and reliable travel times.”
A copy of the resolution will be sent to and voted on by the Anne Arundel County Council during their upcoming Oct. 4 meeting. Its exact language – No. 21-17 in Queen Anne’s and No. 49-21 in Anne Arundel — was read into the record Wednesday by Commissioner Jim Moran, who will testify in Annapolis during the Anne Arundel council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
“I think it’s historic,” Moran said in an interview. “Just in the plain fact that we have five commissioners that all agree the issue at the Bay Bridge has, and always will be, a capacity issue. And this is a big step towards resolving that issue.”
The Bay Bridge opened in 1952 with its original, two-lane span. The second span, which consists of three lanes, was added in 1973.
Both spans were designed to last 50 years, meaning that the original has operated nearly two decades longer than intended, and the second will reach its deadline in 2022.
In addition to these operating concerns, complaints surrounding the bridge have circulated in state and local politics for years, as congestion has historically caused extensive traffic delays throughout the summer season in both Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties.
According to the resolution, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDTA) 2020 forecasts concerning summertime traffic volume across the bridge have been realized, with 100,000 vehicles crossing the Bay daily. By 2030, if the ‘capacity shortfall’ at the Bay Bridge is not properly addressed, the MDTA predicts that number to rise to 110,000, with seven miles of backup and seven hours of traffic delay.
The commissioners’ signatures, rather than acting as the final approval before construction, request that the next steps of the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study – a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2016 with $5 million in MDTA funding – move forward, from Tier 1 to Tier 2.
Where Tier 1 developed and evaluated all possible options for the bridge’s redesign – a process that initially looked at 14 different locations before eventually identifying one, known as a “selected corridor alternative” – the “more extensive and detailed” Tier 2 will thoroughly assess the chosen location, considering environmental impacts before possibly advancing a new replacement bridge, according to the resolution.
MDOT Secretary of Transportation Greg Slater said that the key for the project, at this time, is moving from Tier 1 of the crossing study to Tier 2, keeping the process moving.
“There are parts of this process that we can expedite, and there are parts that we can’t,” the transportation secretary said when asked by Del. Steven Arentz about the timeline for the project. “However, we have shown that we have the ability to move some things under certain processes if we get them in the right envelope.”
Tier 1 results from the study are anticipated to be released this winter.
A new Bay Bridge faces resistance from some local residents on the Shore as well as from environmental and conservation groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.