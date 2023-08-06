During the 2022 Queen Anne’s County 4-H Fair Dog Show, Judge Skylar Landis, left, congratulates winners Casey Turner with her 3-year-old female golden retriever, Banker, Coleen Weaver and her Australian shepherd, Brynlee Jones and her boxer, and Arianna Oliver with her terrier. Casey and Banker took the Grand Champion title.
CENTREVILLE — The 81st Queen Anne’s County Fair begins Monday, Aug. 7, and continues everyday through Saturday evening, Aug. 12. The annual event is one of the few county fairs on the Eastern Shore that runs the entire week, packed full of daily events and activities for the whole family.
Laura K. Leager is the new fair chairperson, only the third female to hold that position in the 80+ year history of the fair and the first woman to serve in that capacity since 2000.
Leager said of this year’s fair, “We just want everyone to come, have fun and make memories! The only difference this year is we will have many more vendors.”
Leager’s grandfather, Bob McCormick, served as fair chairperson from 2001-2007. She said, “I think we may be the first grandparent and granddaughter to both be fair chairs in the history of the fair.”
Having fun at the county fair isn’t hard to do, unless the weather turns into a heatwave. Some years, it’s been just that. However, fair week this year has been forecast not to break into temperatures above 88 degrees with several days cooler.
Dinners are offered during the week: Tuesday will feature crab cake; Wednesday, barbecue chicken; Thursday, pulled pork; and Friday, barbecued beef. Wednesday through Friday dinners all cost $10 each. The price of Tuesday’s crab cake dinner is still to be determined. Besides the evening’s scheduled meals, a variety of foods can be found throughout the fairgrounds. Don’t miss the funnel cake or the hand-dipped ice cream.
Live music will be offered during dinner Wednesday through Friday and will feature Bay Country Gentlemen, The Jones Boys and Justin Singleton, respectively.
Farm animals will be on display throughout the week with daily 4-H shows, starting Monday at 10 a.m. with the Dairy Goat Show. Opening ceremonies will be held at the horse show ring beginning at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Tuesday morning the English 4-H horse show begins at 9 a.m., followed Wednesday by the Western show, also at 9 a.m. The entire 40+ stall horse barn is filled to capacity.
There will be swine, rabbits and cavy, beef, poultry, sheep and a dog show during fair week. Don’t forget to check out the air-conditioned indoor craft exhibits hall. There will be a benefit cake auction Monday evening, a variety show Tuesday evening, QA farmer recognition program Wednesday evening and Senior Citizen Day (all seniors get in free) on Thursday.
The Maryland state sport of jousting will be demonstrated Friday evening, along with the annual 4-H Livestock Auction, also beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m., is the annual Bull Ride Mania Professional Rodeo. If you’re coming to the rodeo, be sure to arrive early, because seating is limited. It’s usually a standing room only event.
Tuesday evening, there are competitive horse demonstrations, starting with Dressage, followed by Freestyle Reining Wednesday, Thursday’s Nez Perce Stake Race, and Friday has Olympic Jumping. Each of those events begin at 7 p.m.
There are so many other events — too many to list them all here.
Admission is $3 per person each day; children under 12 are admitted for free. Fairgrounds are located at 1945 4-H Park Road in Centreville.
