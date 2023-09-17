CENTREVILLE — On Sept. 9, the heart of Centreville Town Square was ablaze with vibrant shades of purple as the community came together for the inspiring QAC Goes Purple kickoff event. This initiative, a powerful stance against substance abuse, seeks to empower residents, including youth, with knowledge, facts, and current trends so they can make informed choices for themselves. While September serves as the focal point for QAC Goes Purple, the commitment to awareness and support extends well beyond this month.
The day was filled with excitement and engagement as 30 vendors generously shared a wealth of information and offered an array of giveaways. The stage came alive with the mesmerizing performance of the U.S. Army Band-Live Fire, captivating residents.
Adding a touch of creativity, the QAC Drug Free Student Ambassadors hid beautifully painted rocks, sparking joy among children who found them and were rewarded with delicious sugar cookies adorned with purple sprinkles, generously donated by Sugar Doodles. Beres Group stepped up to provide mouthwatering hotdogs for all participants. The Colosseum Pizzeria treated the teen band members to pizza to show their appreciation.
Partnering with QAC Goes Purple are the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff and Queen Anne’s County Drug-Free Coalition, in collaboration with the Opioid Intervention Team/QA Department of Health, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners.
Local advocates and long-time leaders in this effort, Kathy and Warren Wright were on hand to watch the festivities unfold. Warren highlighted some of the “rockstars” of this effort, commending the work of not only those who worked tirelessly to host and execute the event, but leaders in local law enforcement, local government, and the school system. Among those citizens and business owners who support the event annually, Warren also noted Ed and Cindy Beres who “have repeatedly offered hotdogs to community events in QAC, without any payback.” This year, Warren said, they served over 300 hotdogs, buns and condiments as a community service to county residents.
High on Wright’s list of recognition, is Opioid Education and Prevention Coordinator at Queen Anne’s County Public Schools Julie Kille, who has organized a group of student ambassadors who are fighting the battles in the trenches along with their teachers and school officials — aiming to turn the tide from within.
Wright commented, “One goal we achieved here today was getting more resources, helping agencies, treatment, and prevention services all in one place. All ready, willing and able to help. You just had to ask.”
