CENTREVILLE — On Sept. 9, the heart of Centreville Town Square was ablaze with vibrant shades of purple as the community came together for the inspiring QAC Goes Purple kickoff event. This initiative, a powerful stance against substance abuse, seeks to empower residents, including youth, with knowledge, facts, and current trends so they can make informed choices for themselves. While September serves as the focal point for QAC Goes Purple, the commitment to awareness and support extends well beyond this month.


  

