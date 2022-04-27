CENTREVILLE — A big step back to normalcy in schools, the Queen Anne’s County High School Future Farmers of America Chapter held its first in-person banquet and installation of new officers in over two years on the evening of April 7.
School restrictions have been slowly and carefully removed during the current school year. This year’s banquet appeared to be a return to normalcy as no one was required to wear a face mask during the evening program at the high school.
Following the meal, guest speaker Queen Anne’s Conservation District Manager Tony Riggi thanked the school’s FFA and FFA Advisor Brian Stokes for the invitation.
He said, “The FFA and Soil Conservation Districts have worked side by side for over 80 years. Over 3,000 conservation districts exist in the U.S. and its territories .... The main goal (of Conservation Districts) is to provide possible solutions, which are commonly known as ‘Best Management Practices’ for ‘Resource Concerns.’ These include water quality, erosion, soil health, wildlife habitat, excess water, etc. ... In Maryland the Districts are tasked with reviewing and approving erosion and sediment control plans. These plans are required to ensure that sediment does not leave the site during the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial building.”
He added, “The SCD is proud to be a supporter of the FFA and will continue to do so. These FFA members are our future SCD cooperators, employees and board members. With seeing these young adults here, I’m excited for that future!”
The program then transitioned into the awards earned in the past year by the high school’s FFA members. Among those awards: outgoing FFA Chapter President Tara Palmatary was awarded the Chapter FFA Degree for leadership. Seven members were awarded the FFA Greenhand Degree for agricultural knowledge gained through project completions: ninth graders Keira Corcoran, Elyssa Crossley, and Ava Price, 10th grader Giles Stanton, and 11th graders Harley Martin, Kailee Reed and Emily Crossley. Freshman Keira Corcoran received the FFA Star in Agribusiness, freshman Elyssa Crossley received the FFA Chapter Star Greenhand, and sophomore Megan Mansfield received the CDE (Career Development Event) for Livestock Evaluation.
Palmatary, who will be a graduating senior with the class of 2022, presented her retiring address at the banquet. It was clear that the moment was a very meaningful and touching one for her. She recalled coming to her first FFA banquet back in 2019 at the end of her freshman year, saying, “I didn’t even have an FFA jacket!” She talked about holding virtual meetings “so we could continue to keep our chapter active.” She also noted they would finally get to go on their first post-pandemic field trip.
She recalled, “Last summer we were able to repaint our FFA snow cone booth for the Queen Anne’s County Fair. We were also able to hold Ag Awareness Day last week for our seventh graders at the 4-H Park. I was honored to be able to volunteer and be assigned to my brother’s seventh grade class .... Through FFA I have gained so many friends and friendships that I will always hold dear.”
Palmatary plans to attend Salisbury University in the fall, where she intends to major in secondary education and hopefully return to Queen Anne’s County to teach one day.
The final portion of the program was the installation of the new officers who will serve for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Stokes read the names of those who will fill the offices for the next school year. The newly installed officers are: President Emily Crossley, Vice President Megan Mansfield, Secretary Elyssa Crossley, Treasurer Giles Stanton, Reporter Ava Price, Sentinel Keira Corcoran, Historian Kailee Reed, and Parliamentarian Harley Martin.
Stokes and his wife, Madeline, as well as Tiffany Palmatary, Tara’s mom, were all thanked and presented gifts for their work with the FFA and arranging for this year’s banquet. The food for the banquet was provided by FFA supporter Jeff Chorman of Chorman Spraying.
