EASTON — Queenstown Bank president and CEO Kevin Cashen recently made The Daily Record’s Maryland Power List in Banking and Finance for 2023.
Cashen, a lifelong Maryland resident who holds a Master’s of Science in real estate from Johns Hopkins and an MBA from the University of Baltimore, has worked for numerous financial institutions including Loyola Federal Savings and Loan, Signet, Chevy Chase Bank and Bay Bank and Bancorp, prior to his role at Queenstown Bank.
Cashen was also chairman of the Maryland Bankers Association for 2022-23.
The Power List was chosen by the editorial leadership at The Daily Record, through reaching out to their readers and others for nominations. “I appreciate the nominations that were given to The Daily Record in consideration for the Power List and thank everyone who recommended my inclusion,” Cashen said.
Cashen said he has appreciated his chance to work in community banking for more than a dozen years of his career.
“Queenstown Bank is a community bank, which means we tend to be smaller and in more rural communities,” Cashen said.
“I enjoy it because I think they play such a vital role in the community. It’s more than just the local bank ... we support a lot of things in our community, and we support a lot of people in our community,” Cashen said.
“From a personal perspective, it’s one of the more rewarding sides of banking. You really get to see and touch and feel those things you are helping every day.”
Queenstown Bank of Maryland was established in 1899 and currently has nine branch locations within Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties, offering convenient, community banking with award-winning customer service.
