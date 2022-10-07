Rabid bat reported in Ridgely

RIDGELY — The Maryland Department of Health laboratory has confirmed that a bat captured in an apartment located on Railroad Avenue in the Town of Ridgely tested positive for the rabies virus. The bat was reported to Caroline County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division on Monday, Oct. 3. Health Department personnel sent the animal to the state laboratory for testing, which confirmed on Oct. 4 that the bat had rabies.

