Rabid bat reported in Ridgely

RIDGELY — The Maryland Department of Health laboratory has confirmed that a bat captured in an apartment located on Railroad Avenue in the Town of Ridgely tested positive for the rabies virus. The bat was reported to Caroline County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division on Monday, Oct. 3. Health Department personnel sent the animal to the state laboratory for testing, which confirmed on Oct. 4 that the bat had rabies.
The Health Department is currently supporting the family that was exposed to bat and advising the property owner on steps to limit the access of bats to the apartment building.
Bats are a common carrier of rabies and contact with them should be avoided. If you find a bat inside your residence, use a box, container, or net to safely capture it and contact the Health Department immediately to coordinate testing. You can also isolate the bat in one room and open doors and windows to encourage the bat to leave on its own to avoid contact.
If you, a member of your family, or one of your pets has exposure to a bat (bitten, scratched, or had close contact), contact Environmental Health right away at 410-479-8045. If you have captured a potentially rabid animal or have a possible rabies exposure after normal business hours or on the weekend, call the after-hours rabies line at 410-829-5910. Rabies exposure is a matter of medical urgency, but not an emergency. Therefore, residents should contact the Health Department, rather than emergency services.
It is important to know that if you wake up to a bat in your room, this is considered a rabies exposure, even if you are not sure you have had contact with the bat. Bat bites are very small and cannot be easily seen or felt. Therefore, if you have been sleeping in the same room where a bat is found, you are considered to have been exposed to rabies. Contact Environmental Health immediately.
An exposure can mean contamination of open wounds, abrasions, mucous membranes, or scratches by potentially contaminated infectious material from a rabid animal or any penetration of the skin by teeth constitutes a bite exposure. All bites by a wild animal represent a potential risk of rabies transmission, but that risk varies with the species of biting animal, the anatomic site of the bite and the severity of the wound.
Rabies is a serious, but preventable viral disease that attacks the nervous system. It is predominantly seen in raccoons, foxes and bats, as well as dogs and cats (domestic animals). Caroline County residents are reminded that all wild or unknown animals must be avoided whenever possible since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and at any time.
Pet owners should keep in mind that the best way to protect themselves, their families, and their pets is to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccination. The Health Department offers low-cost rabies clinics to help residents protect their pets in the spring and fall.
