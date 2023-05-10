DENTON — The Maryland Department of Health laboratory has confirmed a positive rabid cat in Denton. Human exposure to an unknown cat was reported to Caroline County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division on Thursday, April 27, in the vicinity of the 1100 block of Camp Road.
There are known to be other feral cats in this area, and it is possible that other rabid animals are present. Out of an abundance of caution, avoid contact with any unknown animals in this area, the local health department advises. Pet owners in this area should ensure their animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
Caroline County Health Department asks the public to contact that office immediately if you have had, or may know of anyone who might have had, any possible human or animal exposure to a rabid animal at 410-479-8045. If you have an emergency regarding a potential rabid animal or exposure and are calling after normal business hours or on the weekend, call 410-829-5910.
An exposure can mean contamination of open wounds, abrasions, mucous membranes, or scratches by potentially contaminated with infectious material from a rabid animal. Additionally, any penetration of the skin by teeth constitutes a bite exposure. All bites, regardless of body site, represent a potential risk of rabies transmission, but that risk varies with the species of biting animal, the site of the bite, and the severity of the wound.
Rabies is a serious, but preventable viral disease that attacks the nervous system. It is predominantly seen in raccoons, bats, and skunks, as well as dogs and cats. All wild or unknown animals must be avoided whenever possible since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime.
Pet owners should remember that the best way to protect themselves, their families, and their pets is to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccination, the health department said.
The health department regularly offers low-cost rabies clinics to help residents protect their pets.
Spring rabies vaccination clinics are planned on May 16 and June 6. These clinics are drive-thru, and an appointment is required. Register on the health department website or call 410-479-8045.
