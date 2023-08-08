David Schofield of the New Hope Canoe Club blows a conch before racers got in the water at Tilghman on Chesapeake Yacht Club and Marina for the first annual Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race Aug. 6.
(From left to right) Jaime Kline, Chris Norman and Sean Brennan talk on the water after completing the first annual Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race Aug. 6. Brennan and Norman came in first and second place, respectively, in the 9-mile race.
Sean Brennan paddles his surf ski kayak through the Knapps Narrows on Tilghman Island during the first annual Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race Aug. 6. Brennan took first place in the nine-mile race.
Chris Norman paddles his surf ski kayak at the first annual Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race Aug. 6. Norman took second place in the nine-mile race.
Judy Kahan paddles toward the starting line of the Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race at Tilghman on Chesapeake Yacht Club and Marina Aug. 6.
Two six-man outrigger canoes paddle around Tilghman on Chesapeake Yacht Club and Marina before the start of the Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race Aug. 6.
A six-man team from the New Hope Canoe Club paddles an outrigger canoe during the Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race Aug. 6.
Competitors in the first annual Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race walk to the launching area before the race begins at Tilghman on Chesapeake Yacht Club and Marina Aug. 6.
TILGHMAN ISLAND — More than 70 competitors brought their stand-up paddle boards, surf ski kayaks and outrigger canoes to Tilghman Island for the first annual The Circumnavigation-Tilghman Island paddle race Sunday morning.
Paddlers had the option of competing in a nine-mile or five-mile race that began and ended at Tilghman on Chesapeake Yacht Club and Marina.
Following a safety briefing, paddlers lined up in the water and waited to hear the horns that signaled the beginning of the race.
When the horns sounded, all paddlers made their way to Knapps Narrows. The nine-mile competitors made their way around the island while the five-mile competitors traveled two and a half miles down the river-side of the island before turning around and going back to the yacht club.
“It’s a more modest course but it’s not a sissy course for sure,” Kate Richards, one of the event’s organizers, said about the five-mile race.
Even though the event is in it’s first year, Richards said the registration list was full.
“We were afraid that we weren’t even going to be able to hit our goal of 50 so, I’ll take this,” she said, laughing.
A portion of registration fees, $500, will be donated to Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, Richards said.
The idea for the event came from an informal event last year where Richards and a few other local paddlers got a group of friends together to paddle around Tilghman Island.
“We had such a blast,” she said. “And as soon as we finished doing that event, we were like, ‘We should make this into a race.’”
And that’s what they did. Planning began in January.
Sunday’s race drew paddlers from near and far. Some competitors even came from out of state.
Stephanie Schell, who came all the way from Pennsylvania, competed in the nine-mile race on a blue-striped surf ski kayak. Schell said she would “definitely” come back to do this race again.
“It was a really awesome course,” she said. “I really enjoyed it. It’s a beautiful place to paddle.”
Julie Coyle, a stand-up paddle boarder who lives in Pasadena, was intrigued by the idea of paddling around the island.
“I just think it’s very cool and quaint,” she said.
Like Coyle, Chris Norman visited from the Western Shore to compete in the event.
Norman, who has been surf ski kayaking for about five years, said he got into the sport through stand-up paddle boarding.
“I did all the stand-up paddle boarding and it’s fast, but this is faster,” he said. “In a nine-mile race, I’d like to get done as quickly as possible and [with] less suffering, so I prefer this method.”
Norman took second place in the nine-mile race.
Richards hopes that racers in Sunday’s event will come back next year.
“I just really want people to enjoy themselves so that it’s something they want to come back and do again,” she said.
