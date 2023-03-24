EASTON — Students with a growing interest for aviation and engineering are in for a treat as Captain Hunter H. Harris of FlyAloft.com presents Radial Engines 101 on March 27 at Easton Airport. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will be a unique opportunity to explore the inner workings of a dismantled Lycoming R-680-13 reciprocating 9 cylinder, air-cooled, 300 HP radial aircraft engine.
Participants will get an up-close look at the engine parts during a classroom-style session led by Harris. The group will then take a short walking tour to Harris’ hangar, where they can see the complete power plant installed in his beautifully restored 1942 Stearman “Silver Queen.” If weather conditions permit, attendees will have the chance to see the mechanical marvel come to life.
“We are really excited to partner with Captain Harris and offer students a chance to learn about the inner workings of his radial aircraft engine,” Easton Airport Marketing and Business Coordinator Jeff Lankford said. “Hunters’ presentation will be engaging for students that we hope become future pilots, aircraft mechanics and engineers.”
This event is free to attend and is open to all aviation enthusiasts. Younger students should be accompanied by an adult during the event. Students who participate will earn an “ACE Stamp” as part of the 2023 ACE Passport Program, which features spring and summer events designed to incentivize local students to expand their knowledge of aviation by providing structured activities with professionals at Easton Airport. By the end of the program, participants will be awarded an introductory flight-training scholarship.
Register today for Radial Engines 101 by contacting Jeff Lankford at jlankford@talbgov.org or call 410-770-8055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.