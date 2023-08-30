WYE MILLS — Celebrate the end of summer with ShoreRivers and the Miles-Wye Riverkeeper at the Shaw Bay Raft-Up Concert from 3–6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Eastport Oyster Boys will be making their 20th appearance and the Wye River Band will be back for their fourth at this free concert, which aims to raise funds and awareness for clean water efforts on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.


  

