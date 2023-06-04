Promoting the James E. Kirwan Museum located on Dominion Road in Chester, Kent Island Heritage Society docent Linda Collier rides in this convertible car driven by husband Butch Collier. The little boy helped toss candy to parade watchers in historic downtown Stevensville. Kirwan House and Museum was open for free tours May 20.
Of course, the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department was present for the festivities, participating with three fire trucks and an ambulance in this year’s KI Day parade. This ladder truck was by-far the longest vehicle in the parade.
Mary Walker of the Sunday Supper group invites people to come join the meetings to talk about continuing to improve race relations in Queen Anne’s County. Sunday Supper has been a vibrant group in the county for the past six years.
This 1915 Model T Ford vehicle owned and driven by local Chris Kilian with members of his family along for the ride, covers the parade route in historic downtown Stevensville, Saturday morning, May 20.
Kent Island Day Grand Marshal Jack Broderick waves along the parade route Saturday morning, May 20. He is being driven by Kent Island Heritage Society member Leslie Moore.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Led by Scott Sheeds (with hat raised), the Ft. McHenry Fife and Drum Corps marches along the parade route in downtown Stevensville Saturday morning, May 20.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Kent Island High School senior Adam Czorapinski performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his trumpet, Saturday morning, May 20, as part of the official beginning of the 2023 Kent Island Day festivities.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Jack Shaum announces the participants in this year’s Kent Island Day parade Saturday morning, May 20. Shaum has been lending his talents as announcer for many years for this parade.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
All in-step, members of the Queen Anne’s County Sea Cadets Color Guard, Unit 738, are pictured along the parade route.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Boy Scouts from Troop 495 carry the Kent Island Heritage Society banner along the Kent Island Day parade route in downtown Stevensville.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Mike Bouchel had many visitors eager to learn more blacksmith skills.
Photo by John Conley
“Uncle Sam” waves at the parade audience. Under that costume was local Kent Island Day participant Bob Marstellar.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — Despite fog that blanketed Kent Island Saturday morning, May 20, and rain in the forecast, the Kent Island Day celebration kicked off at 10:15 a.m. with an official proclamation from Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino as the heavy mist dissipated
Kent Island Heritage Society President Jack Broderick thanked everyone who turned out regardless of the gloomy forecast, and wished “a great day of celebration to all.” Love Point Road was lined with people waiting for the parade that began at 10:30.
Broderick was the 2023 grand marshal. He led the parade in a two-seat golf cart. In 2022, Broderick was driving a golf cart that wrecked just prior to the beginning of the parade, and he had to be taken to the hospital with a head injury, but this year’s parade went off without a hitch.
Fortunately, Broderick recovered last year, and was able to again play an instrumental role in the planning of this year’s program.
Kent Island Day boasted a great number of local vendors and organizations and downtown historical sites — the Cray House, the old Stevensville Train Depot, Historic Christ Church, the old Stevensville Post Office, and old Stevensville Bank — were open for the public to tour freely.
Live music on stage in the Stevensville Pocket Park was provided by the Chesapeake Bay Community Band, followed by solo guitarist and folk singer Alusion Thomas, and concluding with the Reign Gospel Group.
Following the day, Broderick said, “Overall, we think the event went very well. The weather cleared, and of course, we felt really good about that! We had great exhibits, great kids activities and great food. We always hope people that come go away with a greater appreciation of our island’s history and heritage. This was a Heritage Society team effort to make all this happen. This year we did do something a little different — we brought in an event planner, Stacy Berstein of Chester. She helped organize things really well!”
Broderick shared a comment made to him by Ft. McHenry Fife & Drum Corps leader Scott Sheads. Sheads told Broderick, “We really look forward to coming the Kent Island Day each year, of all the events we participate in. There’s a wonderful small town atmosphere here, and to us, that’s a big deal. We feel appreciated.”
