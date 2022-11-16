Ten-year-old Gabriella of Federalsburg (center) listens intently to master falconer Brian Bradley (left) as he explains how to run during a demonstration. Teddy Bradley holds the red-tailed hawk preparing to fly.
Teddy Bradley of Skyhunters in Flight smiles as she listens to the great horned owl on her glove squawk for food.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A small American Kestrel perches on Teddy Bradley’s glove. The bird is the smallest species of falcon in the United States.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Teddy Bradley shows off a barn owl.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Brian Bradley holds an owl as he talks to the audience at the raptor demonstrations Sunday, Nov. 13.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
A spectacled owl surveys the Waterfowl Festival crowd.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Ten-year-old Gabriella of Federalsburg (center) listens intently to master falconer Brian Bradley (left) as he explains how to run during a demonstration. Teddy Bradley holds the red-tailed hawk preparing to fly.
EASTON — After over a decade of appearances at the Waterfowl Festival, Brian and Teddy Bradley of Skyhunters in Flight are pros at managing flocks — both people and birds of prey.
In spite of challenging weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds, the Bradleys hosted four successful raptor demonstrations outside of the Easton VFW during the 51st Waterfowl Festival weekend, showing off a number of owls, hawks and falcons to dozens of captivated audience members.
The couple raised many of the birds themselves and trained them from a young age.
“We have to teach them simple, easy lessons — baby steps — and we keep the lessons short and sweet, and we train the birds accordingly,” Brian Bradley said. “Every bird has its own personality; they all behave differently, so we train them as individuals.”
Bradley, a master falconer, said that the birds are not pets; they’re working, trained wild animals. Raising and training the birds early on helps them develop trust in humans, and the Bradleys employ techniques like head scratches and chicken treats to calm the birds’ natural nerves and create positive experiences for them during the shows.
Another significant part of the show is emphasizing to the crowd just how important the birds of prey are and helping people appreciate their role in nature, he added.
As the couple showed off various birds of prey, Bradley explained differences in their appearances, natural habitats, diets, mannerisms and noises.
The Bradleys gave several demonstrations to the audience, including showing how “Rip,” an older Harris’s hawk, hunts for prey. Ten-year-old Gabriella of Federalsburg acted as “the rabbit” and ran through a field with a treat-filled lure on a line as the crowd shouted his name — “Rip, Rip, Rip” — to encourage him to catch the lure.
For a grand finale, the Bradleys released a 10-year-old white gyrfalcon into the sky for a quick flight, eliciting awe from the audience members who braved the cold breeze until the end of the show. The largest of the falcon species, gyrfalcons are found far north, near and above the Arctic Circle.
Enjoying the brisk air, the falcon flew overhead, dipped low circling the field beside the VFW and came to a rest at Brian’s feet, excited for best part of the day: a chicken treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.