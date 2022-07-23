RAUCH inc. is pleased to be working with a great group of summer interns.
RAUCH inc. interns are routinely introduced to all departments within our organization: civil and mechanical engineering, survey, architectural, construction management and environmental fields. Not only is this year’s group top-notch students, they have demonstrated their abilities by learning new applications, software and techniques and contributing to the daily workflow of RAUCH inc. projects.
Harrison Fike returns to RAUCH inc. after an internship with us last summer in several departments.
Harrison graduated with top honors from Easton High School in May as the class valedictorian. He is interested in exploring civil and environmental engineering and will be headed to the University of Maryland in the Fall. Harrison completed the CTE Engineering program at Easton and was a member of the ACE club since his freshman year. He proved himself very capable in drafting last year, and the civil team was thrilled to have him return.
Erin Hiner is a rising senior at Queen Anne’s County High School. She is learning CAD drafting and focusing time with the civil engineering team and is interested in pursuing engineering in college. With a 4.25 GPA, Erin is a contender for top graduation honors. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact, Red Cross and American Sign Language Clubs, as well as being on the Varsity Cross Country and Lacrosse teams. Erin lives in Centreville and regularly participates in the clean-up of local beaches in Queen Anne’s County.
Corey Wazniak is a rising junior at North Carolina State, where he holds a 3.5 GPA, in the Architectural Program. Corey is skilled in software packages, such as Illustrator and SketchUp and has been a great asset to the RAUCH inc. architectural department. Corey also has worked in construction during his summers and breaks, and spent time with the RAUCH inc. construction management crew. He is an Eagle Scout, participated in the ACE program at Easton High, earning several scholarships, and enjoys pickleball, soccer and volleyball.
RAUCH inc. is a comprehensive civil engineering and project consulting firm. Led by Robert Rauch, P.E. with over forty years of experience in the Delmarva region, the company offers civil engineering, project management, architectural design, construction administration, environmental services, mechanical engineering, geotechnical, water/wastewater, grant services, energy auditing, surveying, drone aerial & thermal imaging services and golf course design. RAUCH inc. has expertise in industrial, commercial, residential, and historical projects and serves as the Town Engineers for several municipalities in the region. RAUCH inc.’s team can be contacted at: design@raucheng.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.