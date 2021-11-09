SALISBURY — University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman and USM Board of Regents Assistant Secretary Robert Rauch will host a town hall meeting to begin the search for Salisbury University’s 10th president 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Wicomico Room of the Guerrieri Student Union.
The USM will oversee the SU President Search and Screening Committee, chaired by USM Board of Regents Secretary Robert Rauch. The committee will reflect the SU community, with representation among students, faculty, staff, alumni and University stakeholders.
Those who would like to be considered for the search committee, or who would like to submit a nomination for outstanding individuals they would like to be considered as SU’s next leader, should email SU-president-search@usmd.edu.
To facilitate the recruitment of high-caliber candidate pools, searches for USM presidents are closed, meaning the identity of candidates will not publicly be disclosed during the search process. The search will be inclusive and reflect input from the campus and community to ensure selection is the product of stakeholder engagement.
SU’s new president is expected to take office Friday, July 1, following the planned retirement of current SU President Charles Wight on Thursday, June 30, the end of the current academic and fiscal year.
Admission to the town hall is free and the public is invited. For more information call 410-543-6030.
