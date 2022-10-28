Re-decking project approved for older span of Bay Bridge

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board Thursday approved a contract to resurface the deck of the older, two lane span of the Bay Bridge, often referred to as the eastbound span. Work is expected to begin in fall 2023.

 MDTA PHOTO

SANDY POINT — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board Thursday approved a $140 million construction services contract for the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement project, which is expected to begin major construction in fall 2023 with anticipated completion in winter 2025/2026. The MDTA has designed the project, often referred to as a re-decking, to ensure minimal traffic impacts for residents and motorists.

