EASTON — Tiger, a Pets on Wheels certified therapy dog, has made her return to the Easton Branch on Monday, Sept. 26, reading along with young children.
Over 10 kids showed up and caressed the Maltese while her owner, Janet Dickey, read to them. They had an option of listening to Dickey or picking out their own books to read aloud to Tiger.
The next time Tiger will be back at the library will be Monday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Nov. 28, both at 4 p.m. For Dickey, it is crucial for families to come in and to encourage their children to read using a unique and successful approach.
“Reading is fun and when you read to the dog, you lose your fears about reading,” said Dickey. “You just keep reading because the dog can’t criticize you. Tiger gets frequent readers at the library from time to time and it has been so successful that parents also joined our circle and on all the fun in reading!”
Dickey has had Tiger for 12 years, and hopes she continues to be a part of Pets on Wheels for a long time. The nonprofit organization shares the love of friendly therapy pets to connecting pets with people to make a difference every day.
“Reading to a dog, especially Tiger, a cute Maltese and trained therapy dog, has a way of calming the child,” said Talbot County Free Library Youth Services Librarian Laura Powell. “The activity’s focus naturally shifts from the child to the dog, making the dog the focus of attention, which features acceptance and calm. This element of calming acceptance, when first learning to read, has the power to transform the experience and make it so the child experiences new reading skills with ease. And it’s a happy time for Tiger too!”
No registration is required. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-822-1626.
