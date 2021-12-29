The city of Cambridge has a message for residents: real Christmas trees are 100 percent recyclable, and the Department of Public Works will take them off your hands. After the holidays, don’t throw your real Christmas tree in the trash or set it on the curb. Real Christmas trees are biodegradable, which means they can be easily reused or recycled for mulch and other purposes. Here are some recycling options and tips on what to do with your tree after the holidays. Every community is different, but in general, you have these options:
Curbside pick-up for recycling: Call Cambridge DPW at 410-228-1955 to be placed on the pickup schedule. DPW will pick-up the trees on Mondays, Jan. 10th & 24 following New Year’s Day. There are requirements such as: removing ornaments, tinsel, hooks, flocking, etc. so that nothing is left but the undressed tree.
Take your tree to a drop-off recycling center: Cambridge DPW has a free drop-off location at 705 Leonard Lane. Place trees next to the light posts at the end of the gravel parking area.
When it comes to time to remove your old tree, the best way to avoid a mess is to place a plastic tree bag (available at hardware stores) underneath the stand when you set the tree up. You can hide it with a tree skirt. Then, when the holidays are done, pull the bag up around the tree, stand and all, and carry it outside. Obviously, you will want to remove the stand as well before recycling the tree. If some needles do scatter inside, it is better to sweep them up; needles can clog vacuum cleaners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.